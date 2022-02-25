Bread is not all bad: A nutritionist debunks common bread myths

Citizen Reporter

Many foods we love, such as bread, have received a bad reputation for their unhealthy ingredients.

In a society that takes extra care of what they consume and where it comes from, foods that were once considered okay to eat are now a no-no.

Oprah Winfrey’s words “I love bread,” quickly became a meme in 2016.

Bread is eaten daily by many, from breakfast, snacks to supper. Bread is one of the carbohydrates we have a love-hate relationship with. A certain population considers it a weight gainer if eaten too often in large quantities, but who doesn’t love the smell of freshly baked bread?

Bread is so versatile it’s great for everything from desserts (bread pudding) to savoury bakes.

Nutritionist and Eat Well Live ambassador at Tiger Brands Arthur Ramoroka debunked some common myths around bread so we can once more enjoy this forbidden food without a guilty conscience.

Bread myths debunked:

Carbs aren’t bad for you:

Gluten-free is mass-marketed as the healthier version for bread, however, Ramoroka says not all of us need to follow this route.

“Unless you have celiac disease, which is an autoimmune reaction to eating gluten – a protein that is found in wheat, barley and rye – there’s no reason for you to cut bread from your diet,“ he says.

Determining your gluten intolerance should be done by a doctor, not an internet search. If you suffer symptoms such as bloating and gas, abdominal pain, nausea, fatigue and vomiting after consuming foods that contain gluten, the first thing to do is to visit a doctor, Ramoroka reiterated.

The nutritionist says a balanced approach to a healthy lifestyle and eating foods in appropriate portions is more sustainable in the long run.

“While high-fibre bread is better for you, white bread is also fortified with iron and zinc and contains numerous vitamins and minerals, specifically B group vitamins, all of which are essential for a healthy body and immune system,” he concludes.

High fibre and complex carbs:

The low glycaemic index (GI), wholegrain and high-fibre carbohydrates such as brown bread, seeded bread, whole grain, oats, brown rice, brown or high-fibre pasta, buckwheat, millet, barley and bulgur wheat – are called complex carbohydrates.

These carbohydrates offer sustained low released energy, keeping you fuller for longer. It also helps with blood sugar, reduces cholesterol, high blood pressure and the likelihood of developing cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes and obesity.

Ramorkoa says it is important to focus on the quality of food rather than the food’s calorie intake.

Healthy gut:

Our gut bacteria are dependent on what we eat while our gut health is based on our overall health and wellness.

“The trillions of microbiota (bacteria, viruses and fungi) in our gut play a pivotal role in regulating the body and ensuring it functions at its optimum. The gut influences everything from metabolism and hormonal function to the immune system, as well as brain behaviour and function.”

Ramoroka explains that the more diverse our diets are, the more diverse our gut microbiota will be. Foods that should be regularly eaten to improve our gut microbiota are legumes (beans, lentils), fruits, vegetables with their skins, high-fibre carbs such as brown bread, seeded bread, fermented and pickled foods.

High-fibre carbs positively impact our mental health:

The foods we eat affect how our brain functions, as well as our mental wellbeing. Ramoroka says foods in the gut microbiota produce short-chain fatty acids that act as messengers between the gut and the brain along with the gut-brain connection. This can help regulate cognition and emotion.

Short-chain fatty acids also help in the synthesis of serotonin, as well as some other hormones, which may improve mood, as well as symptoms of anxiety and depression.

Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele