WATCH: Have you tried these weird TikTok food trends?

The Covid-19 pandemic gave way for many people all across the world to share their favourite food recipes and bizarre food combinations which were shared all across social media platforms and quickly became TikTok food trends which other social media users tried for themselves.

These strange food trends have been trending on TikTok for months, and have oddly received a number of thumbs up with most people sharing the same sentiment, “It’s not bad, but it’s not something I would crave or eat again.”

Garlic, siracha and chili powder

This TikTok trend has been making its rounds for many months now, and many who have tried it have said that it is a delicious snack.

In the video shared by @themgjackiee, she starts off by draining a bottle of pickled garlic, before adding a generous amount of siracha.

She then shakes the bottle to mix all the garlic with the siracha, before adding some chili powder and thyme to the bottle.

Once she is done adding all the ingredients, she mixes everything well, and then heads in with a fork to give it a try.

Twix powder and butter

Many people have found that they enjoy adding butter to a lot of their favourite foods, but this trend is mainly about the butter and adding extra flavour to the butter.

@butterrgirll has shared a video on TikTok where she is seen eating a stick of butter with Twix powder, which is just compounded Twix chocolate bars which have been packaged into a bottle.

She dips her stick of butter directly into the Twix powder bottle and then eats the stick of butter that is coated with the powder.

The TikTok user reviewed the weird food combination and said that it tastes just like the Twix chocolate bar.

Watered down ketchup

This trend seems to be a favourite amongst members of the weight watchers club, as it decreases the amount of sugar and carbs which are found in tomato sauce or ketchup.

This TikTok user @sensationalfoodie has bought herself a McDonalds meal, and has decided that she will eat her fries with ketchup, but is not interested in eating all the sugar and carbs found in ketchup.

How does she fix her problem? She simply adds some ketchup into a small bowl, heads over to her kitchen tap, and pour water into the bowl with ketchup to water down the ketchup.

She then finally enjoys her meal by dipping her fries into the watered down ketchup.

Mustard and watermelon

This is another bizarre TikTok trend that has been going viral for many months.

Watermelon and mustard are both delicious, but maybe not when you are eating them together at the same time.

TikTok user @brenttelevision has shared his review on the weird food combination trend, and if you are a sensitive viewer, then this trend may not be for you.

He starts off by shaking up his bottle of mustard, before squirting some mustard on a slice of watermelon.

He then gives the food combination a try, and soon spits it all out, adding that the taste is not good at all.

Peanuts and Coca-Cola

This food trend seems to be the least bizarre out of all of the trends, but still weird enough to be questioned.

TikTok user @christinaasmr has shared a video where she tries the peanuts and coke trend which she has described to be “not bad, but I would never crave it”.

She starts off her video by adding a few peanuts into her buddy coke bottle. After letting the peanuts sit for some time, she gave it a try, and was not repulsed by the taste.