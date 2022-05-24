Daily hacks: Baking hacks that will make your baking experience easier

Citizen Reporter

Baking is one the best ways to bond with your loved ones, and spending time together in the kitchen recreating recipes could turn out to be a super enjoyable hobby.

Baking, however, is a science, and if you are not familiar with the popular and ancient baking tips and tricks, it could be a little difficult to produce the perfect baked good which you might have in mind.

These baking hacks will ensure that your baking experience is made much easier, and that you recreate delicious desserts and treats to perfection!

Use unsalted butter for baked goods

Using salted butter instead of unsalted butter for your baked goods could change the chemistry of your recipes, and this could lead to your finished baked product having different and unwanted flavours.

Unsalted butter gives you some control over the flavour of your recipe, especially in certain baked goods where the pure, sweet and creamy flavour of butter is a key ingredient.

Unsalted butter. Picture: iStock

Leave your eggs out at room temperature before adding them to your batter

Using room temperature eggs is important when recreating desserts and baked goods which often need to rise in the oven.

Room temperate eggs keep your batter more even, and they also make for a much more fluffier texture for your baked goods.

If you usually keep your eggs in the fridge and would like to get baking any time soon, simply leave your eggs out of the kitchen counter for about 30 minutes before you start baking.

Room temperature eggs. Picture: iStock

Place your towel under your mixing bowl to keep it steady

Most times while mixing all your baking ingredients, it can get pretty messy as your mixing bowl wobbles around your kitchen counter.

To make mixing and whisking a much easier task, try putting one of your damp kitchen cloths or towels under the mixing bowl into a tube circular shape which will allow for your mixing bowl to nest into the towel and sit still throughout the mixing process.

Mixing bowl with baking ingredients. Picture: iStock

Use breadcrumbs to keep your cakes from sticking to the pan

According to late baking legend, Maida Heatter, using breadcrumbs to coat the pan you are going to use to bake your cake makes it easer to release the edges of the cake from the pan, than it would be when using flour or plain butter.

Using breadcrumbs instead of flour also ensures that you do not end up with the extra flavour of toasted flour at the bottom of your cake, but the added flavour of toasted breadcrumbs.