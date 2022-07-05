Cannibalism? Swedish company creates fake human meat burger

Citizen Reporter

Lab meat, cultivated meat or fake meat is becoming more available in supermarkets, as vegan, plant-based eaters or those looking to ditch meat look for alternatives. But that being said, fake human meat still sounds quite cannibalistic.

A Swedish company called Oumph! has recreated a fake human burger by using technology to recreate any meat from the planet.

The co-founder of Oumph!, Anders Linden, said they developed the burger not for vegans, but rather for Halloween, to draw the attention of people who haven’t tried fake meat before. They uploaded a YouTube video jokingly implying that it is the “scariest plant-based food” – a human plant-based burger. The video dares viewers to try it.

According to The Insider, this may be the first produced fake human burger, made with soy, mushroom, wheat protein, plant-based fats, and a proprietary spice mix.

In the advert, the company placed a disclaimer that says: “No humans were injured in the development of this product.”

This promotion for the fake human burger is no longer available in Stockholm, however, lab meat and cultivated meats are – a much more, ‘painless’ process.

The journey begins at a local farm animal sanctuary where veterinarians remove tiny tissue cells from donor animals, who roam free, with as little harm as possible.

A South African meat company Mzansi Meat Co’s launched this type of cultivated meat made in a lab a few months ago. The process includes cells being harvested with a sample placed in a nutrient-rich transport medium and taken to Mzansi Meat Co’s lab where they isolate the cells and grow them in a cultured medium.

This is a special type of food, containing vitamins, salts and proteins, that the cells need to develop and divide.

Once they have enough cells, they place them on an edible structure and after adding a few additional spices and flavours, the cultivated meat is ready to be dished up and enjoyed. Vegan burgers are regularly available at certain fast-food chains such as Burger King and Spur.

Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele