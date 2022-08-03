Celebrating Xhosa and local dishes at Molo Lounge in Sandton

Sandisiwe Mbhele

A trend that sees no slowing down, the local restaurant industry has gone back to its roots and started celebrating and commercialising traditional South African dishes and cuisine.

As it is growing in demand, The Radisson Blu Hotel Sandton unveiled its revamped Molo Lobby Lounge & Lounge on its 13th floor.

The move intentionally highlights African eccentricity and our diverse and flavourful meals. When we visited the lounge we felt the essence of ease, helped with the ambience of a live jazz band playing in the background and dim lighting.

The name, Molo is the Xhosa greeting, translated into English as ‘Hello’. Acting general manager Themba Mpofu said Molo Lobby Lounge is a way for the hotel to welcome their guests, a sense of A warm welcome that South Africans are well known for.

The menu was created with the help of Chef Tristan Latouf. It is a curated three-course menu inspired predominately by traditional Xhosa meals, however many South Africans will be familiar with the dishes on the menu. “We love local this is why we wanted a set menu at the bar,” he said.

The tone of the dinner had a sense of ubuntu, as we were welcomed with Umqombothi (traditional beer), and the platters were either paired with wine or a traditional beverage.

Mrwapha platter. Picture: Supplied

The first platter inyama (meat) a nedomobolo (steamed bread) was served with chakalaka and ushatini (salsa), grilled rump slices and salted butter. Chef Tristan said their dombolo is freshly made every day. From the touch and first bite, one could easily tell this was the case. Their dombolo was fluffy, light and quite soft. The meat was cooked perfectly, medium rare, spiced well and consistent throughout the tables.

The inyama was paired with either gemere (ginger beer) or a Shiraz. I picked traditional beverages throughout our courses to get a much more authentic experience. This was a good decision as the traditional pairings worked with all the platters.

The second platter, mrwapha, consisted of dry wors sticks, with roasted salted nuts, chilli sauce, crispy spinach pies, char-grilled mielies and beef ribs. This platter was reminiscence of a braai, sharing of food over a hot fire with some good conversations.

Chef Tristan Latouf Plating of the beef ribs and grilled mielies. Picture: Supplied

It was served with AmaRhewu (Mageu), a traditional non-alcoholic drink made by soaking maize meal overnight. The platter ticked all the boxes, our favourites were the crispy spinach pie, grilled mielies and tender beef ribs, which were sticky leaving us to lick our fingers.

With the jazz band keeping the night up-tempo, the final platter, isbindi (livers) nomqa was served. The spicy livers and deep-fried pap balls were cleaned off the plate, it was delicious. The deep-fried pap balls we tried in the past were a miss, however, Molo’s Lounge was a home run.

They were crispy on the outside and soft and flavourful on the inside. A dish we would gladly order repeatedly. The platter also came with Mrs Balls’ grilled boerewors with a childhood favourite, spiced corn nuts.

It was paired with Amarula on crushed ice.

Occurring every last Friday of the month, the Molo Lobby Lounge & Bar is a great way to celebrate our local culture and is worth a visit.