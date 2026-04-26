This Boksburg restaurant will have you coming back for seconds

Imagine a restaurant with so much variety, and everything is delicious. Well, we've found it.

This is the kind of restaurant that makes you want to go back for seconds, thirds and sommer as many times as possible just to get to taste everything on the menu. It’s called We Sell Flavourz and while there are other branches, we tried Boksburg’s Summer Place store. And it’s wonderful.

There’s just something unpretentious about the place and as a bonus, the tables are spaced far enough apart that you never risk overhearing town gossip from your neighbours. For that matter they won’t hear you talking either.

The staff are attentive, friendly and a big shout out goes to our waitress Faith, who delivered sterling service and knew and understood the menus back to front.

A stack of menus to choose from. Picture: Hein Kaiser

Huge variety on menus

And note the term menus in the plural, because true to its name, the eatery offers several differently themed dining experiences. There’s Mexican, Thai/Asian, Italian fare and curries deluxe. It’s a huge variety and, at first, I was curious whether the same kitchen can deliver so many different dishes.

But goodness they were up to the task, and then some.

Delicious chicken and cheese and corn samosas to start for the table along with creamy jalapeno poppers. The salsa dip served was delicious and not overpowering. In fact, the poppers were so good we had to order a second round. This, while the main courses were being prepped, which did take a bit of time. But, when you want fresh and not prefab, time means nothing when it’s a trade-off for yum.

It was seriously challenging to choose mains. But everyone at the table eventually settled for trying bits of a lot. The beef curry was good, like really good. So too were the lamb and chicken curries. They were somewhat tame, but it’s great when you can actually taste the spices and artistry beyond just the burn. The Chilli Con Carne off the Mexican menu was equally gentle, but full of rich flavour.

The dishes we had ordered were all generous in terms of portion and moreish when it came to taste. Presentation was simple, eye candy-like. Everything exceeded expectations.

Yum beef curry Chilli Con carne Jalapeno poppers and Samoosas Simply delicious spread of food. Pictures: Hein Kaiser

Exceeding expectations

It was really tempting to order more food, but, at the risk of gluttony and indigestion, just watching other people’s orders pass was sexy enough, to the extent that it bordered on meal-perving, to squeeze in a bit of slang.

There’s plenty for kids to enjoy as well, even for fusspots. My offspring had a pizza which was reasonably sized and super-cheesy. It tasted good, too. It’s a Neapolitan-style crust that struck the right balance between chewy and crispy.

There’s a great variety of toasted sandwiches too, for lighter eating, Of course, I had to try one and sided the Chilli Con Carne with its equivalent between two slices of white bread. They’re not shy on fillings, and the sarmie had a bit more spice to it. Still gentle, but a wee bit of a bite between the sheets.

Dessert was something else entirely. Milk tart samosas, served hot, were irresistible and reminded of some Mediterranean-style custard pies, only more lekker. The mango and white chocolate stuffed, spiced fingers laced with a bit of chocolate were divine. A bit of an anti-climax at first, if you expect it to be sweet, but at second bite you’re in love.

Dessert is a must at We Sell Flavourz. Picture: Hein Kaiser

All round pleasure to dine here

Sticking with a dessert like theme, try the Tiramisu cocktail. It tastes close enough to the real thing that you’d want another. But it’s got an innocent little vodka kick that could spell danger if you like naughty adventure.

Pricing is really reasonable and you’re guaranteed a good time if the company you keep is as good as the bread you’re going to be breaking. Luckily, in my instance, it was. It’s a definite return visit to test the balance of the menus. PS, don’t forget to try the Gelato, either.



