Another new meat alternative? What is plant-based lamb?

The strong interest in plant-based meats is showing no signs of slowing down, and the meat substitute market has now introduced plant based lamb.

According to a Food Industry Association report, by 2029 – the meat substitute market is expected to expand by more than 11% to $12 billion in the United States alone.

Those born in the late 1990s and consumers born between the early 1980s and mid-1990s (millennials) are considered to be the age group expanding this market, which is possibly why plant based lamb is currently one of the top Google searches.

Plant based meats have seen product developments from soy burgers, to beyond burgers and now even homegrown pea patties. Bizarrely, companies have gone to the extent of making lab made meat to closely resemble the taste of actual human meat.

Some people have chosen to eat plant-based alternatives because it aligns with their animal rights beliefs, however, the majority of people choose it when following a vegan diet, these kinds of products are actually chosen primarily for health reasons.

From pea meat to lab meat the next trending meat alternative option is plant-based lamb meat.

What is plant-based lamb meat?

Black Sheep Foods has claimed they are the first plant-based lamb makers. The United States-based company is committed to saving earth resources such as water, reducing carbon emissions, and preserving acres of land.

According to their website, “Lamb is the hardest on the earth, scoring the worst for water consumption, land use, and environmental degradation. Lamb ranks worst among all domesticated meat sources on the key measure of waste versus reward”.

Black Sheep makes their plant-based lamb with ingredients that include water, texturised pea protein, canola oil, refined coconut oil, cocoa butter, potato starch, vegetable fibre, potassium chloride, salt, beet powder colour and apple juice concentrate.

The “lamb” patty can make burgers, meatballs, mince and kebabs. The company managed to raise $5.2 million (R82.4 million) to introduce more vegan meat options.

*Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele