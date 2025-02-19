The egg-xact science of boiling eggs

Science has cracked the secret to the perfect egg – 32 minutes of temperature shifts for yolky perfection. Are you patient enough to try it?

Science is reshaping the way we cook, one egg at a time. Picture: iStock

Think you know how to boil an egg? Think again! Researchers at the University of Napoli Federico II have cracked the code on the perfect egg, using a technique that sounds more like a science experiment than breakfast prep.

🩰The boiling ballet: Here’s how it works

🔹 Two pots, two temperatures – One pot at a rolling boil of 100°C and another at a gentle 30°C. Yes,

two! This isn’t your average egg-boiling method.

🔹 Drop and swap – Start by boiling the egg for exactly two minutes, then transfer it to the cooler water

for another two minutes.

🔹 Keep moving – Repeat the hot-to-cold switching eight times for 32 minutes.

🥚Why the egg dance?

The whites firm up at 85°C, while yolks set at 65°C. This back-and-forth temperature trick ensures both parts reach their ideal texture without overcooking. The result? A dreamy, custard-like yolk with a perfectly set white – somewhere between poached and soft-boiled.

🌡️Science says so

This isn’t just kitchen wizardry. Scientists modelled heat transfer through eggs to confirm this method, which is exactly the right way to boil an egg to perfection.

👍Experts give it a thumbs-up

“As a chef, this method makes perfect sense,” Micah Siva, a San Francisco-based registered dietitian and recipe writer who was not involved in the study, told Yahoo Lifestyle. “People often forget that cooking is incredibly scientific. Adjusting cooking temperature to the properties and structures of the proteins in the egg can improve the quality.”

⏳Is it worth the time?

While 32 minutes might sound a bit much, this method is pure culinary gold if you crave the ultimate balance of texture and taste.

