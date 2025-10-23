7 Gen Z mocktail recipes… with tea

The move away from alcohol has been building for a while.

Cocktails are the sexy part of any Gen Z’s summer. Long drinks, short drinks and those inbetweeners in martini glasses are the mainstay of beaches, trendy bars and beautiful people in little black numbers.

It is very James Bond, suave, stylish and a little bit dangerous. But a good cocktail should always leave you both shaken and stirred.

Now imagine if tea could do the same, inside a cocktail, minus the babelaas. Mocktails designed by tea maker Dilmah read like a who’s who in a Gen Z’s summer playbook. Who would have thought that a teabag, shaken with a few fruity flavours, could have guests lining up at the bar?

A move from booze

The move away from alcohol has been building for a while, driven by a generation that wants to feel as good on Sunday morning as they did on Friday night.

Health-conscious Gen Z drinkers are choosing mindful alternatives that still deliver flavour and flair without the fuzzy head. On social media, the term “sober curious” has become more than a hashtag or woke whackjob term.

Bartenders around the world have taken note of the trend and the mocktail menus, once limited to two or three “sissie” drinks, are becoming crowded with more complex, aromatic and quite creative mixes. You can make them at home, too.

Make these mocktails at home

Cherry Sorbet

Tools: Spoon

Glass: Sling glass

Garnish: Red currant string and slices of lemon

Ingredients:

100ml chilled Cherry & Almond tea

40ml red grape juice

20ml sugar syrup

1 big scoop lemon sorbet ice cream

Method:

Fill the glass halfway with ice cubes. Pour the grape juice and syrup into the glass. Add the scoop of sorbet ice cream. Pour the tea over the ice cream in the glass.

Citrus Circus



Tools: Spoon

Glass: Sling glass

Garnish: Lemon spiral and lime wedge

Ingredients:

100ml chilled Lemon & Lime tea

20ml sugar syrup

“The Bitter Truth” Orange bitters

Ginger beer

Method:

Fill the glass with thin slices of lemon, lime and orange. Add the tea, syrup and bitters, stir. Top up with ginger beer.

Ginger Honey Iced Tea



Tools: Spoon

Glass: Sling glass

Garnish: Lime wedge

Ingredients:

100ml fresh brewed Ginger & Honey tea

40ml blackcurrant fresh fruit puree

15ml Monin Elderflower syrup

Thin lime slices

Method:

Pour the puree and syrup into the glass. Fill the glass with ice cubes and lime slices. Fill up with tea.

Soda Scream

Tools: Spoon

Glass: Large highball glass

Garnish: String of red currants

Ingredients:

120ml chilled Peach & Lychee tea

15ml sugar syrup

4 scoops stracciatella ice cream

Soda

Method:

Pour the tea and syrup into the glass and stir. Add scoops of ice cream. Top up with soda.

Sunset

Tools: Cocktail shaker, strainer

Glass: Martini glass

Garnish: Cinnamon stick and slice of apple

Ingredients:

70ml chilled Apple, Cinnamon and Vanilla blend tea

20ml apple juice (biological)

10ml fresh lemon juice

15ml sugar syrup

Method:

Shake all ingredients in an ice-filled shaker. Strain into a pre-chilled martini glass.

Orange Queen



Tools: Spoon

Glass: Large balloon glass

Garnish: Slice of ginger and orange spiral

Ingredients:

150ml Orange & Ginger tea

50ml apricot juice

20ml Monin honey syrup

10ml fresh lemon juice

Slices of ginger and orange

Method:

Fill the glass with crushed ice and ginger/orange slices. Add the rest of the ingredients and stir.

Sweet Dreams



Tools: Cocktail shaker, strainer

Glass: Coupe glass

Garnish: Slice of strawberry, slice of mango, chocolate flakes

Ingredients:

80ml fresh brewed Mango & Strawberry tea

1 large scoop white chocolate ice cream

20ml Monin Noisette syrup

Method:

Shake all ingredients in an ice-filled shaker. Strain into a pre-chilled coupe glass.

