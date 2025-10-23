7 Gen Z mocktail recipes… with tea

The move away from alcohol has been building for a while.
Cocktails are the sexy part of any Gen Z’s summer. Long drinks, short drinks and those inbetweeners in martini glasses are the mainstay of beaches, trendy bars and beautiful people in little black numbers.
It is very James Bond, suave, stylish and a little bit dangerous. But a good cocktail should always leave you both shaken and stirred.
Now imagine if tea could do the same, inside a cocktail, minus the babelaas. Mocktails designed by tea maker Dilmah read like a who’s who in a Gen Z’s summer playbook. Who would have thought that a teabag, shaken with a few fruity flavours, could have guests lining up at the bar?
A move from booze
The move away from alcohol has been building for a while, driven by a generation that wants to feel as good on Sunday morning as they did on Friday night.
Health-conscious Gen Z drinkers are choosing mindful alternatives that still deliver flavour and flair without the fuzzy head. On social media, the term “sober curious” has become more than a hashtag or woke whackjob term.
Bartenders around the world have taken note of the trend and the mocktail menus, once limited to two or three “sissie” drinks, are becoming crowded with more complex, aromatic and quite creative mixes. You can make them at home, too.
Make these mocktails at home
Cherry Sorbet
Tools: Spoon
Glass: Sling glass
Garnish: Red currant string and slices of lemon
Ingredients:
- 100ml chilled Cherry & Almond tea
- 40ml red grape juice
- 20ml sugar syrup
- 1 big scoop lemon sorbet ice cream
Method:
- Fill the glass halfway with ice cubes.
- Pour the grape juice and syrup into the glass.
- Add the scoop of sorbet ice cream.
- Pour the tea over the ice cream in the glass.
Citrus Circus
Tools: Spoon
Glass: Sling glass
Garnish: Lemon spiral and lime wedge
Ingredients:
- 100ml chilled Lemon & Lime tea
- 20ml sugar syrup
- “The Bitter Truth” Orange bitters
- Ginger beer
Method:
- Fill the glass with thin slices of lemon, lime and orange.
- Add the tea, syrup and bitters, stir.
- Top up with ginger beer.
Ginger Honey Iced Tea
Tools: Spoon
Glass: Sling glass
Garnish: Lime wedge
Ingredients:
- 100ml fresh brewed Ginger & Honey tea
- 40ml blackcurrant fresh fruit puree
- 15ml Monin Elderflower syrup
- Thin lime slices
Method:
- Pour the puree and syrup into the glass.
- Fill the glass with ice cubes and lime slices.
- Fill up with tea.
Soda Scream
Tools: Spoon
Glass: Large highball glass
Garnish: String of red currants
Ingredients:
- 120ml chilled Peach & Lychee tea
- 15ml sugar syrup
- 4 scoops stracciatella ice cream
- Soda
Method:
- Pour the tea and syrup into the glass and stir.
- Add scoops of ice cream.
- Top up with soda.
Sunset
Tools: Cocktail shaker, strainer
Glass: Martini glass
Garnish: Cinnamon stick and slice of apple
Ingredients:
- 70ml chilled Apple, Cinnamon and Vanilla blend tea
- 20ml apple juice (biological)
- 10ml fresh lemon juice
- 15ml sugar syrup
Method:
- Shake all ingredients in an ice-filled shaker.
- Strain into a pre-chilled martini glass.
Orange Queen
Tools: Spoon
Glass: Large balloon glass
Garnish: Slice of ginger and orange spiral
Ingredients:
- 150ml Orange & Ginger tea
- 50ml apricot juice
- 20ml Monin honey syrup
- 10ml fresh lemon juice
- Slices of ginger and orange
Method:
- Fill the glass with crushed ice and ginger/orange slices.
- Add the rest of the ingredients and stir.
Sweet Dreams
Tools: Cocktail shaker, strainer
Glass: Coupe glass
Garnish: Slice of strawberry, slice of mango, chocolate flakes
Ingredients:
- 80ml fresh brewed Mango & Strawberry tea
- 1 large scoop white chocolate ice cream
- 20ml Monin Noisette syrup
Method:
- Shake all ingredients in an ice-filled shaker.
- Strain into a pre-chilled coupe glass.
