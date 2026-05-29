Winter cocktail: How to make an espresso martini

Espresso martinis are perfect as an after-dinner drink, a standalone at an event, or even a pre-dinner pleasure.

It’s getting colder quickly, but there’s no reason to shy away from cocktails, especially something as delicious and warming as an espresso martini.

Legendary restaurateur Joe Meldo of Santi’s in Sunninghill said that the drink combines the rich warmth of freshly brewed espresso with the smooth kick of vodka and coffee liqueur. It delivers both comfort and sophistication in a single glass.

“The rich coffee notes remind me of cosy evenings by the fire, and the texture and subtle sweetness without being overpowering make for a delicious sipping drink.”

The perfect winter cocktail. Picture: Supplied

Espresso martinis are perfect as an after-dinner drink, a standalone at an event, or even a pre-dinner pleasure.

And it’s pretty simple to make.

60ml shot of espresso (equivalent to two shot glasses)

One tot of vodka

One tot of Kahlúa (coffee liqueur)

Shaken and served in a glass, topped with a coffee bean

Add a soupçon of whipped cream for a really indulgent moment.