How SA Harvest aims to deliver 300 000 meals to families in need this December

Between January and November 2024, SA Harvest provided more than 16.6 million meals nationwide.

SA Harvest supports over 225 active beneficiary organisations, delivering food weekly to communities across South Africa. Picture: Supplied

South Africa’s food rescue organisation SA Harvest has set an ambitious goal of delivering 300 000 meals to families in need this December.

Through its Virtual Food Pantry campaign, launched on GivingTuesday (3 December), SA Harvest aims to raise R270 000 to provide critical support to vulnerable communities.

The Virtual Food Pantry, running until 13 December, forms part of SA Harvest’s mission to rescue food, reduce waste, and empower communities.

Speaking to The Citizen, SA Harvest’s Marketing Manager Cassandra Potgieter explained that the initiative was inspired by the challenges faced during December, when schools and other institutions close, leaving many families without access to regular food assistance.

“We leverage the GivingTuesday campaign to raise enough funds from donors and other outlets to provide food for our beneficiaries during this time.

“We deliver to our beneficiaries daily and carefully assess each outlet’s needs to ensure they have enough to get through the period,” Potgieter added.

SA Harvest works with agricultural producers to rescue surplus food that would otherwise end up in landfills, redistributing it to communities in need.

“Our model ensures that rescued food reaches beneficiaries efficiently, bridging the gap created by storage and distribution challenges,” Potgieter said.

SA Harvest collecting excess spinach in Cape Town. Picture: Supplied

Beyond meal assistance

Potgieter highlighted that the impact of hunger extends beyond physical well-being.

“Approximately 27% of children under five in South Africa experience food poverty, affecting their physical and cognitive development,” Potgieter said.

She emphasised that the campaign is not just about donations. “Giving is about making a difference — whether through funds, time, or simply lending a listening ear. South Africa needs hope, and by standing together, we can make a meaningful impact.

“When we unite as a community, no contribution is too small to create meaningful change,” she added.

SA Harvest’s CEO and founder, Alan Browde, also stressed the organisation’s commitment to addressing hunger and food waste.

“Our Virtual Food Pantry is a creative way to engage donors and demonstrate how their contributions make a real impact.

“We’re using this GivingTuesday to bring South Africans together, uniting around a common goal: to fight hunger and uplift those in need.”

Many children suffer from food poverty in South Africa

Last month, Dr Sufang Guo, Unicef’s Chief of Health in South Africa, told The Citizen that the number of children suffering from wasting has doubled, rising from 2.5% in 2016 to 5% in 2024.

He also mentioned that in 2019, 24% of children who died in South Africa were severely malnourished, and over the last three years, 110 children under five have died from malnutrition.

