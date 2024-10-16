World Food Day: SA Harvest’s Alan Browde calls for action to prioritise nutritious food

This year’s World Food Day theme, 'Right to foods for a better life and a better future,' highlights the need for access to safe, affordable, and nutritious food as a fundamental right.

As the world marks World Food Day this Wednesday, 16 October, SA Harvest founder Alan Browde emphasised the urgent need to prioritise the right to nutritious food in South Africa.

With this year’s focus on ‘the right to the RIGHT foods,’ Browde highlights the severity of malnutrition and food insecurity in the country.

Speaking to The Citizen, he highlighted that more than 30% of South African households face food insecurity, with children being the most affected.

Browde said addressing this crisis requires systemic changes to ensure equitable access to nutritious food.

“The first ‘right’ relates to the constitutional right that every South African has to adequate food and nutrition,” he said.

“The second ‘right’ is the need for nutritious food because simply filling stomachs with starch and carbohydrates isn’t enough. Lack of proper nutrition leads to illness and stunted growth, especially among children.”

The reality of malnutrition in South Africa

Browde pointed out that the high cost of food forces many South Africans to buy cheaper, less nutritious food.

He explained that this results in a diet dominated by energy foods like maize meal, which fails to provide essential nutrients.

He added: “Children aren’t getting enough food, and the food they do get lacks nutrition. This situation also affects a significant proportion of adults.”\

SA Harvest’s role in combating food waste and malnutrition

As a food rescue organisation, SA Harvest tackles both food waste and hunger by intercepting surplus food from farmers, manufacturers, and retailers.

“Every year, 10 million tons of food go to waste in South Africa,” Browde said.

“We’ve rescued enough food and provided 70 million meals over the past five years, ensuring that people receive balanced, nutritious meals.”

A call for systemic change and collaboration

Browde stressed that long-term solutions to hunger require more than immediate relief efforts.

“While food rescue provides an immediate solution, sustainable change demands a shift in how we address malnutrition and food distribution,” he explained.

SA Harvest is collaborating with government agencies, universities, companies, and community organisations to tackle the root causes of malnutrition and influence policy changes.

The organisation also leverages technology to track the nutritional value of distributed meals, ensuring they meet the needs of vulnerable communities.

“Our approach goes beyond traditional food rescue by focusing on the quality of the food we distribute.

“We aim to support not just survival but long-term health.”

Browde urged South Africans to recognise the country’s hunger crisis as a crime against humanity, with 27% of children under five suffering from stunting, wasting, and cognitive impairment.

“The fight against malnutrition is not just a health issue; it’s an economic imperative. A malnourished generation cannot contribute effectively to the workforce, perpetuating inequality and hampering economic growth.

“Addressing malnutrition is more than just charity; it’s an investment in our future. We must ensure that every child in South Africa has access to the nutrition they need to unlock their full potential and contribute to a healthier, more prosperous nation.”

