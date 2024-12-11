Will there be a medicine shortage this festive season? Gauteng health clears the air

As major pharmaceutical companies and some delivery services may be impacted by the festive season, the Gauteng Department of Health has allayed fears of hospitals and clinics running out of medicine.

In a briefing on Wednesday, MEC for Health and Wellness Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko assured residents that they could breathe easy this holiday period, while she outlined extensive preparations to ensure continuous medical supply and emergency services across the province.

According to Nkomo-Ralehoko, Medical Supplies Depot (MSD) has pledged to keep medicine availability over 95% and to proactively address possible disruptions.

It was also revealed that the department has implemented strategic stock management, including early procurement and increased stock levels to anticipate possible closures of pharmaceutical companies during the holiday period.

“Our procurement team has increased stock levels,” Nkomo-Ralehoko explained. “We are processing an increased number of buyout quotations on the Medsas system to ensure that facilities receive adequate supplies based on their demands.”

Nkomo-Ralehoko added that the warehouse team is actively communicating with health facilities to arrange alternative delivery dates, even permitting facilities to double their stock levels where storage space allows.

Gauteng health emergency preparedness at peak

President Cyril Ramaphosa earlier in the year revealed that the majority of the South African population, amounting to at least 84% relied on public health care services.

According to Statistics South Africa, just over 60% of Gauteng residents use public healthcare facilities.

To address this, the Gauteng Health Department has prepared a fleet of over 400 operational vehicles, including ambulances and rescue vehicles.

The Provincial Health Operations Centre in Midrand will monitor call volumes and emergency response times, and coordinate services across five districts.

Additionally, the MEC said a total of 4 200 staff members have been deployed, supplemented by over 3 700 community first responders trained in life-saving skills.

Forensic pathology services will remain operational, with 11 offices staffed by 38 pathologists and 30 forensic officers, supported by 65 response vehicles.

Personal health precautions

While ensuring medical readiness, the MEC also emphasised personal health precautions.

She urged residents to drink responsibly, practice safe sexual health, maintain food hygiene, and be cautious during travel.

Special attention was given to heat-related health risks, with advice to stay hydrated and recognise signs of heat illness.

“I urge the public to make use of our travel clinics for flexible travel health solutions to keep you safe whilst travelling locally and abroad,” she emphasised.

“The travel clinics are staffed with knowledgeable professionals who will be able to assist you with pre and post-travel advice and screening including destination-specific vaccines.”

Gauteng food safety

The MEC also mentioned food safety in light of the myriad of food poisoning cases linked to spaza shops that the country has seen in the last few months, with hundreds of children falling sick, and over 20 dying.

She said family members and relatives bore the responsibility of protecting loved ones from foodborne illnesses.

“Proper handling and storage of food is therefore important to avoid contamination,” said Nkomo-Ralehoko.

She pressed on washing hands and frequently cleaning surfaces “to ensure that all food is cooked in a hygienic environment”.

Late development: Clinics report early patient surge

In a recent development, clinics across the province have experienced a significant spike in patient visits over the past two weeks.

Residents are arriving early to collect medicines and conduct check-ups before heading out of the province, indicating fear of lack of health services during the holiday season.

According to Nkomo-Ralehoko, 38 Community Health Centres will continue to operate 24 hours a day throughout the festive period, ensuring continuous access to essential medical care.

“No one should miss out on their treatment during this period,” Nkomo-Ralehoko stated.

The comprehensive preparations reflect the Gauteng Health Department’s commitment to what the MEC described as “going beyond the call of duty – responding to emergencies and preserving lives” during this potentially challenging time.

