Peanut butter health risk spreading: More brands recalled due to high toxin levels

An urgent nationwide assessment of peanut butter brands is set to follow the discovery of more products with high levels of aflatoxin.

More peanut butter brands on retailers’ shelves have been recalled due to health risks posed by high levels of aflatoxin. Photos: Supplied

A week ago, peanut butter lovers could not be blamed for going nuts after the alarming news of the recall and nationwide removal of five Pick n Pay brands from shelves due to high levels of a fungus-produced toxin was shared by the retailer after in-house standard testing.

Over the years, peanut butter has become a staple in South African kitchens and a popular choice for school sandwiches.

ALSO READ: Pick n Pay recalls peanut butter due to high levels of aflatoxin

Notice to recall more affected peanut butter brands

In the latest update, the National Consumer Commission (NCC) has issued a notice to recall other peanut butter brands manufactured by the House of Natural Butters, urging consumers in possession of these products to return them to the point of purchase.

Acting Commissioner Thezi Mabuza said the manufacturer informed the commission that the products from Pick n Pay’s No Name brand, Eden All Natural brand, Wazoogles Superfoods and Dischem’s Lifestyle brand were found to have higher than legally acceptable levels of aflatoxin.

New list of recalled peanut butter brands:

Dischem’s Lifestyle 400g Smooth and Crunchy;

Dischem’s Lifestyle 800g Smooth and Crunchy;

Wazoogles Superfoods (all sizes starting from 32g to 20kg);

Pick n Pay’s No Name 1kg Smooth; and

Eden All Natural.

“Pick n Pay, Eden All Natural, and Dischem’s Lifestyle brands were distributed nationally, while Wazoogles Superfoods products were distributed mainly in the Western Cape,” Mabuza said.

Nationwide assessment

While the Commission is investigating the affairs of the manufacturer, House of Natural Butters, Mabuza told BusinessTech that the NCC will also conduct a nationwide assessment to establish whether other brands are affected.

What is aflatoxin?

According to the Cancer Institute, aflatoxins are a family of toxins produced by certain fungi that are found on agricultural crops, including staples. Exposure to aflatoxins is associated with an increased risk of liver cancer, the group said.

Aflatoxin may lead to health complications not limited to nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

“We, therefore, urge South African consumers, who have the recalled products, to immediately stop consuming these products and return the products to the point of purchase for a full refund, with or without proof of purchase,” Mabuza said.

NOW READ: ‘We are treating this as a priority’ – Woolworths responds to foreign substances found in their juices