Pick n Pay recalls peanut butter due to high levels of aflatoxin

No other peanut butter brand at Pick n Pay is involved in the recall.

Pick n Pay is recalling No Name Smooth Peanut Butter, Eden Smooth Peanut Butter and Eden Crunch Peanut Butter, which are sold throughout the country.

Although all stocks of these products have already been removed from all stores countrywide, the retailer has called on customers who bought the products to return them.

Following in-house standard testing, the products were found to have higher than regulated levels of Aflatoxin, which may constitute a health risk.

While aflatoxin is a naturally-occurring mycotoxin, the levels the retailer detected were higher than the regulatory threshold.

“The health and safety of our customers is our priority. Customers who might have bought these peanut butter products are urged to return them to Pick n Pay for a full refund if any product has an expiry date between now and July 2025,” said Pick n Pay on Saturday.

“If any customer has concerns, they are quite welcome to return these products whether or not they fall within this expiry date, or whether products have been opened or not.”

It said it had engaged the National Consumer Commission and the National Department of Health, Directorate Food Control.

“We’re asking our customers to please check their pantries and food cupboards and make sure to return the products concerned to any Pick n Pay store for a full refund.”

This comes as Woolworths investigates “foreign substances” allegedly found in its juice carton by a customer, who took to social media to voice her concern.

“We’re aware of a tweet circulating that relates to one of our fruit juice products.

“We’ve been in contact with the customer and are treating this as a priority, our teams and suppliers will collect the sample and launch an investigation into what went wrong. More information will be available once the investigation has been concluded,” said Rachel Alberts, Woolworths spokesperson.

Additional reporting by Enkosi Selane