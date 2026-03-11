Recipe of the day: Sweet mielie meal doughnut balls (mini magwinya)

Experience a classic South African favourite with a sweet, comforting touch
Treat yourself to a twist on tradition with these sweet mielie meal doughnut balls, also known as mini magwinya.
Soft, golden and slightly sweet, these bite-sized delights are perfect for sharing at gatherings or enjoying as a snack.
Prep: 1 hour 45 mins
Cook: 15 mins
Ingredients
- 140g flour, extra for dusting
- 100g mielie meal
- 3.5g yeast
- ¼ cup milk, warm
- ⅓ tin fruit salad, drained but syrup reserved
- 1 tsp salt
- 10ml oil
Method
Strain the fruit salad and reserve the syrup.
Blend the milk and fruit salad, then add the oil.
Whisk together the salt, flour, mielie meal and yeast and place in a bowl. Pour the liquid into the bowl and knead the mixture until smooth and elastic. It may be a little sticky, but it should still hold together and come away from the sides of the bowl.
Knead about 5-10 minutes.
Place in an oiled bowl for 30 minutes.
Then measure into 16 balls by dividing the dough into half and then each half again and again to get 16 equal-sized balls.
Once measured into balls, proof again for 30 minutes.
Deep fry in hot oil until dark and golden.
While still warm, roll in the reserved syrup and serve. Best served warm.
Recipe by Koo.co.za
