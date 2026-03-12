The delightful blend of savoury and sweet flavours makes this recipe an exciting twist on classic curry, sure to impress family and friends at any dinner table.
Spice up your mealtime with our recipe of the day: pineapple and chicken curry. This vibrant dish pairs tender chicken pieces with the sweet, tropical tang of pineapple, all simmered in a rich, fragrant curry sauce.
Prep: 115 min
Cook: 60 min
Serves 8
Ingredients
Curry:
- 2 cans KOO Pineapple Pieces
- 2 Onions
- 1 Green pepper
- 2 medium Tomatoes
- 5 Cloves of Garlic
- 1 kg Chicken legs and thighs
- Ginger
- 2 tsp Chilli powder
- 2 tsp Paprika
- ½ tsp Ground turmeric
- 1 tsp Garam masala
- 1 tsp Ground cumin
- 400ml Coconut milk
- 250ml Cream
- 50ml Olive oil
- Bunch of coriander
- 3 Limes
- Salt
- Pepper
Basmati Rice
Naan Bread:
- 1 ¾ cups Flour
- 2 tsp Sugar
- 1 tsp Salt
- ¾ tsp Baking powder
- 2 tsp Oil
- ½ cup Milk
- 2 tbs Butter
Method
Blend up half the pineapple with half an onion and three cloves of garlic.
Pour this over the chicken and allow it to marinate in the fridge for 30 minutes.
Finely dice your remaining onion and the tomatoes. Grate the remaining two cloves of garlic and ginger.
In a large pan, add in 50 ml of olive oil and fry the onions on a medium heat for 5 mins until lightly browned. Add in the grated garlic and ginger and fry for 2 minutes.
Add in the chilli powder, turmeric, garam masala, ground cumin and 2 tsp salt. Fry for 30 seconds until fragrant.
Tip in the chopped tomatoes and cook for 5 mins until the sauce is thick and jammy.
Add your marinated chicken to the pot and coconut milk, then give it a good mix. Put a lid on and allow it to simmer for 20 minutes, stirring regularly.
Halfway through the 20 mins, add in the remaining chopped pineapple.
Meanwhile, finely chop the coriander.
Once the chicken is fully cooked, add in the coriander, the juice of two limes, and 1 tbsp of freshly ground black pepper.
Season to taste and serve with freshly steamed rice.
Homemade Naan Bread
Combine all dry ingredients and whisk together.
Create a well in the middle of the dry ingredients, and add the oil and milk. Mix everything together until it forms a ball. Turn it out on the counter and knead until very smooth and elastic, at least 5 minutes, adding more flour as necessary.
Let the dough rest for 10 minutes. Divide into 8-10 equal pieces.
Heat a skillet over medium-high heat. Roll one piece of dough until very thin (less than 3mm). If the skillet isn’t non-stick, melt some butter before each piece. One at a time, cook the naan for about 90 seconds, or until parts are blackening, on each side. When they are done, you can brush them with butter and add seasonings.
Pineapple Salsa
In a small bowl, mix together diced pineapple, diced tomatoes, diced peppers, minced onions, chopped cilantro, lime juice, salt, and pepper.
Recipe supplied by: Koo.co.za
