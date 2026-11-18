Try this delicious avocado-topped schnitzel recipe from celebrity chef Jenny Morris, also known as the Giggling Gourmet.
Put a tasty twist on your usual schnitzel with this easy avocado, mozzarella and tomato recipe.
Topped with fresh basil and served with basil pesto, these golden-baked schnitzels make a delicious and satisfying meal.
Serves: 4
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cooking time: 30 minutes
Ingredients
- 4 crumbed schnitzels, chicken, beef or pork
- 1 large ripe avocado, peeled and cut into 16 slices
- 8 slices fresh mozzarella cheese
- 8 thick slices ripe tomato
- 16 fresh basil leaves
- 1 to 2 tablespoons avocado oil or extra virgin olive oil
- Basil pesto to serve
Method
- Preheat the oven to 180°C.
- Line a baking tray with baking paper and lay the schnitzels on the tray. Top each schnitzel with tomato and mozzarella slices, alternating with sliced avocado and basil leaves, and drizzle with avocado oil.
- Bake according to the instructions on the packaging, until the schnitzels are golden brown and the mozzarella has melted.
- Serve hot with a dollop of pesto and extra sliced avocado.
This avocado recipe comes courtesy of the Giggling Gourmet, Jenny Morris.