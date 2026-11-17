Executive chef Donaldson Madubela shared his recipe for pan seared silvers with leek mosaic and a lemon garlic basil sauce.

Enjoy a restaurant-quality seafood dish: pan-seared silver fish served with a creamy lemon-garlic sauce and a beautifully prepared leek mosaic wrapped in nori.

Ingredients

180g Silvers fish fillet

1 whole lemon

20ml butter

5g garlic

1g thyme

Lemon Garlic Sauce

250ml fresh cream

50g finely chopped garlic

20g finely chopped white onion

25g unsalted butter

50ml white wine

2g fresh thyme

Salt and pepper

Leek Mosaic

500g fresh leeks (5 leeks, each 10cm long)

50ml white wine

1l vegetable stock

4 nori (dried seaweed) sheets

Basil Oil

250g fresh basil leaves

500ml sunflower oil

Method

Garlic Sauce

Place the butter in a saucepan and melt. Sauté the onion, garlic and thyme for one minute. Deglaze the pan with white wine and squeeze in the lemon juice. Boil the liquid for one minute, then add the cream and reduce until it reaches a thick consistency. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Once plated, add a few drops of basil oil to marble the garlic sauce.

Leek Mosaic

Rinse the leeks under running water to remove any sediment. Trim them to the same length. In a roasting tray, pour in the vegetable stock and white wine, and season with salt and pepper. Cover with tin foil and roast the leeks in the oven for one hour and 30 minutes at 160°C. Once cooked, wrap each leek in a nori sheet. Combine all the individually wrapped leeks and wrap them together with cling wrap. To make one rolled leek mosaic, slice into 5cm rounds and serve with the pan-seared fish.

Pan Seared Fish

In a griddle pan, sear the fish. Add the butter, garlic and thyme. Spoon the butter over the fish until cooked.

Note: The fish cooks quite quickly, so be gentle when searing it in the pan.

This recipe comes courtesy of Donaldson Madubela, executive chef at 54 on Bath in Rosebank, Johannesburg.