Executive chef Donaldson Madubela shared his recipe for pan seared silvers with leek mosaic and a lemon garlic basil sauce.
Enjoy a restaurant-quality seafood dish: pan-seared silver fish served with a creamy lemon-garlic sauce and a beautifully prepared leek mosaic wrapped in nori.
Ingredients
- 180g Silvers fish fillet
- 1 whole lemon
- 20ml butter
- 5g garlic
- 1g thyme
Lemon Garlic Sauce
- 250ml fresh cream
- 50g finely chopped garlic
- 20g finely chopped white onion
- 25g unsalted butter
- 50ml white wine
- 2g fresh thyme
- Salt and pepper
Leek Mosaic
- 500g fresh leeks (5 leeks, each 10cm long)
- 50ml white wine
- 1l vegetable stock
- 4 nori (dried seaweed) sheets
Basil Oil
- 250g fresh basil leaves
- 500ml sunflower oil
Method
Garlic Sauce
- Place the butter in a saucepan and melt.
- Sauté the onion, garlic and thyme for one minute.
- Deglaze the pan with white wine and squeeze in the lemon juice.
- Boil the liquid for one minute, then add the cream and reduce until it reaches a thick consistency.
- Season with salt and pepper to taste.
- Once plated, add a few drops of basil oil to marble the garlic sauce.
Leek Mosaic
- Rinse the leeks under running water to remove any sediment.
- Trim them to the same length.
- In a roasting tray, pour in the vegetable stock and white wine, and season with salt and pepper.
- Cover with tin foil and roast the leeks in the oven for one hour and 30 minutes at 160°C.
- Once cooked, wrap each leek in a nori sheet.
- Combine all the individually wrapped leeks and wrap them together with cling wrap.
- To make one rolled leek mosaic, slice into 5cm rounds and serve with the pan-seared fish.
Pan Seared Fish
- In a griddle pan, sear the fish.
- Add the butter, garlic and thyme.
- Spoon the butter over the fish until cooked.
Note: The fish cooks quite quickly, so be gentle when searing it in the pan.
This recipe comes courtesy of Donaldson Madubela, executive chef at 54 on Bath in Rosebank, Johannesburg.