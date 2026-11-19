Easy to prepare, the dish makes a hearty meal for the whole family.

Looking for a comforting meat-free meal? This South African-style potato curry is packed with flavour, combining tender potatoes with aromatic spices, curry leaves and green chillies.

This recipe uses mustard seeds, cumin, curry leaves and chillies to create a flavourful meal. It serves four and is easy to prepare at home.

Simple South African-style potato curry

Ingredients

60 ml sunflower oil

5 ml mustard seeds

5 ml cumin seeds

1 onion, finely chopped

5 ml coarse salt

2 sprigs curry leaves, leaves picked

2-4 green chillies, halved lengthways

5 ml crushed garlic

20 ml red chilli powder

4-5 medium potatoes, peeled and cubed

2 ml ground cumin

2 ml ground coriander

2 ml turmeric

Boiling water, to cover

Fresh coriander, to garnish

Method

In a pot over medium heat, add the sunflower oil. When hot, add the mustard seeds, and once they start to sputter, add the cumin seeds. Fry until they turn a shade darker. Add the onion and salt, and sauté until golden-brown. Next, add the curry leaves and green chillies. Add the crushed garlic and fry until fragrant. Add the red chilli powder, heating it for a few seconds, then add the potatoes. Stir well so that the potatoes are coated in the spices. Sprinkle over the ground cumin, ground coriander and turmeric, and mix well. Add enough boiling water to cover the potatoes. Reduce the heat and simmer for 10-15 minutes until the potatoes are tender. Add more water, if necessary. Serve garnished with fresh coriander.

*This recipe is courtesy of penguinrandomhouse.