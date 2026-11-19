Easy to prepare, the dish makes a hearty meal for the whole family.
Looking for a comforting meat-free meal? This South African-style potato curry is packed with flavour, combining tender potatoes with aromatic spices, curry leaves and green chillies.
This recipe uses mustard seeds, cumin, curry leaves and chillies to create a flavourful meal. It serves four and is easy to prepare at home.
Simple South African-style potato curry
Ingredients
- 60 ml sunflower oil
- 5 ml mustard seeds
- 5 ml cumin seeds
- 1 onion, finely chopped
- 5 ml coarse salt
- 2 sprigs curry leaves, leaves picked
- 2-4 green chillies, halved lengthways
- 5 ml crushed garlic
- 20 ml red chilli powder
- 4-5 medium potatoes, peeled and cubed
- 2 ml ground cumin
- 2 ml ground coriander
- 2 ml turmeric
- Boiling water, to cover
- Fresh coriander, to garnish
Method
- In a pot over medium heat, add the sunflower oil. When hot, add the mustard seeds, and once they start to sputter, add the cumin seeds.
- Fry until they turn a shade darker. Add the onion and salt, and sauté until golden-brown. Next, add the curry leaves and green chillies.
- Add the crushed garlic and fry until fragrant. Add the red chilli powder, heating it for a few seconds, then add the potatoes.
- Stir well so that the potatoes are coated in the spices.
- Sprinkle over the ground cumin, ground coriander and turmeric, and mix well.
- Add enough boiling water to cover the potatoes.
- Reduce the heat and simmer for 10-15 minutes until the potatoes are tender. Add more water, if necessary.
- Serve garnished with fresh coriander.
*This recipe is courtesy of penguinrandomhouse.Print
Simple South African-style potato curry
Ingredients
Scale
-
- 60 ml sunflower oil
-
- 5 ml mustard seeds
-
- 5 ml cumin seeds
-
- 1 onion, finely chopped
-
- 5 ml coarse salt
-
- 2 sprigs curry leaves, leaves picked
-
- 2–4 green chillies, halved lengthways
-
- 5 ml crushed garlic
-
- 20 ml red chilli powder
-
- 4–5 medium potatoes, peeled and cubed
-
- 2 ml ground cumin
-
- 2 ml ground coriander
-
- 2 ml turmeric
-
- Boiling water, to cover
- Fresh coriander, to garnish
Instructions
- In a pot over medium heat, add the sunflower oil. When hot, add the mustard seeds, and once they start to sputter, add the cumin seeds.
- Fry until they turn a shade darker. Add the onion and salt, and sauté until golden-brown. Next, add the curry leaves and green chillies.
- Add the crushed garlic and fry until fragrant. Add the red chilli powder, heating it for a few seconds, then add the potatoes.
- Stir well so that the potatoes are coated in the spices.
- Sprinkle over the ground cumin, ground coriander and turmeric, and mix well.
- Add enough boiling water to cover the potatoes.
- Reduce the heat and simmer for 10-15 minutes until the potatoes are tender. Add more water, if necessary.
- Serve garnished with fresh coriander.