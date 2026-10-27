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Recipe of the day: Delicious farm style loaf

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By Hein Kaiser

Journalist

3 minute read

27 October 2026

09:00 am

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Bake a delicious homemade farm-style bread loaf with this easy recipe made with simple ingredients and a touch of honey.

Delicious farm style bread loaf recipe

Delicious farm style bread loaf. Picture: Supplied

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Nothing beats the smell of freshly baked bread wafting through the kitchen, especially when it’s a good old-fashioned farm-style loaf.

With a golden, crusty exterior and a soft, fluffy centre, this homemade bread is perfect for thick slices slathered in butter, topped with cheese or enjoyed with Marmite.

Made with just a handful of everyday ingredients, including a touch of honey, this easy recipe, courtesy of Deli Benmore, brings the comforting taste of traditional farmhouse baking to your table.

Ingredients

  • 500g strong bread flour
  • 10g salt
  • 7g fast-action yeast
  • 350ml warm water
  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • 1 tbsp honey

Instructions

  1. In a large mixing bowl, combine the flour, salt, and yeast.
  2. In a separate bowl, mix together the warm water, olive oil, and honey until well combined.
  3. Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients, and mix until a sticky dough forms.
  4. Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured surface, and knead for 10-15 minutes, until the dough is smooth and elastic.
  5. Place the dough in a lightly oiled bowl, cover with a clean kitchen towel, and let it rise in a warm place for about 1 hour, or until doubled in size.
  6. Preheat your oven to 220°C.
  7. Once the dough has risen, turn it out onto a lightly floured surface and shape it into a round or oblong loaf.
  8. Place the dough on a lightly oiled baking sheet, cover with a clean kitchen towel, and let it rise for another 20-30 minutes.
  9. Using a sharp knife, make a few slashes across the top of the loaf.
  10. Bake the loaf for 30-35 minutes, or until the crust is golden brown and the loaf sounds hollow when tapped on the bottom.
  11. Remove the loaf from the oven and let it cool on a wire rack.
  12. Slice and serve with butter, cheese, or your favourite spread.

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