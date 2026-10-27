Recipe of the day: Delicious farm style loaf

Bake a delicious homemade farm-style bread loaf with this easy recipe made with simple ingredients and a touch of honey.
Nothing beats the smell of freshly baked bread wafting through the kitchen, especially when it’s a good old-fashioned farm-style loaf.
With a golden, crusty exterior and a soft, fluffy centre, this homemade bread is perfect for thick slices slathered in butter, topped with cheese or enjoyed with Marmite.
Made with just a handful of everyday ingredients, including a touch of honey, this easy recipe, courtesy of Deli Benmore, brings the comforting taste of traditional farmhouse baking to your table.
Ingredients
- 500g strong bread flour
- 10g salt
- 7g fast-action yeast
- 350ml warm water
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 1 tbsp honey
Instructions
- In a large mixing bowl, combine the flour, salt, and yeast.
- In a separate bowl, mix together the warm water, olive oil, and honey until well combined.
- Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients, and mix until a sticky dough forms.
- Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured surface, and knead for 10-15 minutes, until the dough is smooth and elastic.
- Place the dough in a lightly oiled bowl, cover with a clean kitchen towel, and let it rise in a warm place for about 1 hour, or until doubled in size.
- Preheat your oven to 220°C.
- Once the dough has risen, turn it out onto a lightly floured surface and shape it into a round or oblong loaf.
- Place the dough on a lightly oiled baking sheet, cover with a clean kitchen towel, and let it rise for another 20-30 minutes.
- Using a sharp knife, make a few slashes across the top of the loaf.
- Bake the loaf for 30-35 minutes, or until the crust is golden brown and the loaf sounds hollow when tapped on the bottom.
- Remove the loaf from the oven and let it cool on a wire rack.
- Slice and serve with butter, cheese, or your favourite spread.