Recipe of the day: Delicious farm style loaf

Bake a delicious homemade farm-style bread loaf with this easy recipe made with simple ingredients and a touch of honey.

Nothing beats the smell of freshly baked bread wafting through the kitchen, especially when it’s a good old-fashioned farm-style loaf.

With a golden, crusty exterior and a soft, fluffy centre, this homemade bread is perfect for thick slices slathered in butter, topped with cheese or enjoyed with Marmite.

Made with just a handful of everyday ingredients, including a touch of honey, this easy recipe, courtesy of Deli Benmore, brings the comforting taste of traditional farmhouse baking to your table.

Ingredients

500g strong bread flour

10g salt

7g fast-action yeast

350ml warm water

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp honey

Instructions