Recipe of the day: Pasta with seafood sauce

Enjoy Chef Fanny Dias's seafood pasta with prawns, squid, mussels and clams in a delicious garlic, white wine and cherry tomato sauce.

For a taste of the Mediterranean at your dinner table try this delicious seafood pasta. It’s packed with prawns, squid, mussels and clams.

Tossed in a fragrant white wine, garlic and cherry tomato sauce, the pasta captures the freshness and simplicity of Italian coastal cooking.

Created by Chef Fanny Dias, executive chef aboard MSC Splendida, this satisfying dish is perfect for entertaining or treating the family to a restaurant-style seafood feast.

Serves: 10

Ingredients

800g mezzi paccheri (calamarata di Gragnano)

10g fresh garlic, chopped

50ml extra virgin olive oil

400g squid tubes and tentacles, cleaned and sliced

300g raw prawn tails, shell on

100g shelled mussel meat

150g clams in the shell (for the sauce)

300g whole black mussels (for garnish)

300g clams in the shell (for garnish)

500ml white wine

300g red cherry tomatoes, halved

10g table salt

5g ground black pepper

10g fresh parsley, chopped

Method