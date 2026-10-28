Recipes

Home » Lifestyle » Food And Drink » Recipes

Recipe of the day: Pasta with seafood sauce

Picture of Hein Kaiser

By Hein Kaiser

Journalist

3 minute read

28 October 2026

09:50 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Enjoy Chef Fanny Dias's seafood pasta with prawns, squid, mussels and clams in a delicious garlic, white wine and cherry tomato sauce.

Pasta with seafood sauce recipe

Italian seafood delight. Picture Supplied

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

For a taste of the Mediterranean at your dinner table try this delicious seafood pasta. It’s packed with prawns, squid, mussels and clams.

Tossed in a fragrant white wine, garlic and cherry tomato sauce, the pasta captures the freshness and simplicity of Italian coastal cooking.

Created by Chef Fanny Dias, executive chef aboard MSC Splendida, this satisfying dish is perfect for entertaining or treating the family to a restaurant-style seafood feast.

Serves: 10

Ingredients

  • 800g mezzi paccheri (calamarata di Gragnano)
  • 10g fresh garlic, chopped
  • 50ml extra virgin olive oil
  • 400g squid tubes and tentacles, cleaned and sliced
  • 300g raw prawn tails, shell on
  • 100g shelled mussel meat
  • 150g clams in the shell (for the sauce)
  • 300g whole black mussels (for garnish)
  • 300g clams in the shell (for garnish)
  • 500ml white wine
  • 300g red cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 10g table salt
  • 5g ground black pepper
  • 10g fresh parsley, chopped

Method

  1. Sauté the garlic in the oil, then add the squid, prawns, mussel meat and clams. Splash with white wine, add the tomatoes and cook for a few minutes. Season with salt and pepper.
  2. Cook the whole mussels and clams in white wine until they have opened.
  3. Cook the paccheri in boiling salted water until cooked but still firm. Drain and toss together with the sauce.
  4. Sprinkle with chopped parsley and serve, garnished with the whole mussels and clams.

Read more on these topics

chef recipe recipe of the day
Elections 2026 - The state of our nation

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Elections 2026 Here’s how many spoilt ballots were previously cast and how they could have mattered
News Explosive ‘Cat’ Matlala affidavit names Cele and top Saps officials in corruption claims
Elections 2026 ANC fights to protect IEC funds from R40 million debt claim
News Is Johannesburg tap water safe? Utility responds to circulating claims
News Eugene de Kock recounts thallium poisonings and source of bombing instructions

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News