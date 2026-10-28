Recipe of the day: Pasta with seafood sauce

Enjoy Chef Fanny Dias's seafood pasta with prawns, squid, mussels and clams in a delicious garlic, white wine and cherry tomato sauce.
For a taste of the Mediterranean at your dinner table try this delicious seafood pasta. It’s packed with prawns, squid, mussels and clams.
Tossed in a fragrant white wine, garlic and cherry tomato sauce, the pasta captures the freshness and simplicity of Italian coastal cooking.
Created by Chef Fanny Dias, executive chef aboard MSC Splendida, this satisfying dish is perfect for entertaining or treating the family to a restaurant-style seafood feast.
Serves: 10
Ingredients
- 800g mezzi paccheri (calamarata di Gragnano)
- 10g fresh garlic, chopped
- 50ml extra virgin olive oil
- 400g squid tubes and tentacles, cleaned and sliced
- 300g raw prawn tails, shell on
- 100g shelled mussel meat
- 150g clams in the shell (for the sauce)
- 300g whole black mussels (for garnish)
- 300g clams in the shell (for garnish)
- 500ml white wine
- 300g red cherry tomatoes, halved
- 10g table salt
- 5g ground black pepper
- 10g fresh parsley, chopped
Method
- Sauté the garlic in the oil, then add the squid, prawns, mussel meat and clams. Splash with white wine, add the tomatoes and cook for a few minutes. Season with salt and pepper.
- Cook the whole mussels and clams in white wine until they have opened.
- Cook the paccheri in boiling salted water until cooked but still firm. Drain and toss together with the sauce.
- Sprinkle with chopped parsley and serve, garnished with the whole mussels and clams.