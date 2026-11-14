Recipe of the day: Sheet pan cottage cheese pancake with fresh stone fruit and minted slaw

Here is an easy breakfast recipe that combines fluffy cottage cheese pancakes with fresh seasonal fruit, a hint of honey and a refreshing touch of mint.

Looking for a fresh and easy breakfast idea? This sheet pan cottage cheese pancake with fresh stone fruit and minted slaw is a simple way to add something different to your morning routine.

Made with cottage cheese, eggs and self-raising flour, the pancake is baked until golden and served with sliced peaches and nectarines tossed in orange juice, honey and fresh mint.

Sheet pan cottage cheese pancake with fresh stone fruit and minted slaw

Ingredients

The Pancake

1 cup smooth cottage cheese

4 eggs

1 cup self-raising flour

3 Tbsp honey

1 tsp vanilla extract

Pinch of salt

Fresh stone fruit slaw

2 nectarines, thinly sliced

2 peaches, thinly sliced

Juice of 1 orange

1 Tbsp honey

6-8 fresh mint leaves, finely chopped

Optional: pinch of chilli flakes

Pinch of salt

Method

Prepare the pancake Preheat oven to 180°C. Blend cottage cheese, eggs, flour, honey, vanilla, and salt until smooth. Pour into a lined sheet pan and bake 20-25 minutes, until golden and set. Prepare the slaw: In a bowl, gently toss the sliced nectarines and peaches with orange juice, honey, and chopped mint. Add a pinch of salt to balance the sweetness. Optional: sprinkle a pinch of chilli flakes for subtle warmth. Allow to stand for 5-10 minutes to soften slightly and become glossy. Assemble: Slice the baked pancake into squares. Spoon the fresh stone fruit and mint slaw generously over each slice. Drizzle any extra juices from the bowl over the top. Optional: scatter a few extra chilli flakes for visual flair.

*This recipe is courtesy of juicydelicious