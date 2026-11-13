Recipe of the day: Norwegian salmon with parmesan gnocchi

Make Truffles' signature Norwegian salmon with creamy parmesan gnocchi, seasonal vegetables and spicy Peruvian aji verde sauce at home.

A delicious combination of perfectly seared Norwegian salmon, creamy parmesan and potato gnocchi, crisp seasonal vegetables and a spicy Peruvian green sauce makes this signature dish from Truffles In The Park a treat for the taste buds.

The star of the dish is aji verde, a vibrant green sauce made with coriander, jalapeños, lime and basil. Its fresh, spicy flavours complement the delicate salmon, rich gnocchi and sautéed vegetables.

Quantities measured to taste. Recipe serves one.

Ingredients

200g Norwegian salmon fillet

150g seasonal vegetables

20g soy jelly

50g parmesan and potato gnocchi

60ml aji verde sauce

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

A splash of cooking oil

For the aji verde sauce

Fresh coriander

Fresh basil

Jalapeño chillies

Fresh lime juice

Truffles In The Park signature Norwegian salmon. Picture: Hein Kaiser

Method

Prepare the aji verde by blending the coriander, basil, jalapeños and lime juice until smooth.

Adjust the ingredients to taste, adding a little water if necessary to achieve a pourable consistency. Set aside.

Season the salmon fillet with salt and freshly ground black pepper.

Warm a nonstick skillet over medium to low heat with a splash of cooking oil. Just before cooking, increase the heat to medium to high.

Place the salmon in the pan, skin side facing upwards. Cook for approximately four minutes until the flesh develops a golden crust.

Carefully turn the salmon over and continue cooking until the fish is cooked to your preference and the skin is crisp. The flesh should flake easily when gently pressed with a fork.

Meanwhile, prepare the parmesan and potato gnocchi according to your preferred recipe. Cook until tender and toss with parmesan for a creamy finish.

Lightly sauté the seasonal vegetables in a little oil until tender but still crisp. Season to taste.

To serve, arrange the gnocchi and vegetables on a plate. Position the salmon alongside them and spoon the aji verde around the fish.

Finish with the soy jelly, adding small portions around the plate to complement the other flavours.

Chef’s tip

Avoid overcooking the salmon. Its delicate texture works particularly well with the creamy gnocchi and spicy aji verde. The vegetables should retain some crunch to balance the dish’s richness.