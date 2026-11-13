Recipe of the day: Grilled beef with Cabernet reduction

This dish combines the robust flavour of beef with the richness of red wine sauce, earthy mushrooms and the freshness of grilled courgettes.

A beautifully grilled beef striploin served with a rich Cabernet reduction, horseradish, tender vegetables and a comforting jacket potato makes for an indulgent main course.

This dish from MSC Splendida’s Chef Fanny Dias combines the robust flavour of beef with the richness of red wine sauce, earthy mushrooms and the freshness of grilled courgettes.

This recipe is a single serving.

Plating is all about eye candy. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

140g beef striploin

20g baby carrots, blanched

5ml extra virgin olive oil

2g fresh thyme

1g salt

1g ground white pepper

Grilled courgettes

Mushrooms

1 small jacket potato

Horseradish, to serve

Cabernet demi-glace or red wine reduction

A little butter for cooking

Fresh parsley for garnish

Method

Prepare the Cabernet demi-glace or red wine reduction and keep warm until ready to serve.

Season the beef striploin with salt, ground white pepper and olive oil, ensuring the meat is evenly coated.

Heat a flat grill or heavy frying pan until hot. Sear the striploin on all sides until beautifully browned and a golden crust develops.

Transfer the beef to an ovenproof dish and roast at 180°C until cooked to your preference. Chef Dias’s original instructions specify an internal temperature of 63°C, held for 15 seconds.

Meanwhile, heat a little olive oil and butter in a pan. Add the blanched baby carrots and sauté until lightly caramelised. Season with salt, pepper and fresh thyme, then transfer to the oven to finish cooking until tender.

Grill the courgettes until lightly charred but still firm. Sauté the mushrooms in a little butter or olive oil until golden and tender.

Bake the jacket potato until the skin is crisp and the inside is soft and fluffy. Serve with a little butter or your preferred topping.

Remove the beef from the oven and allow it to rest for a few minutes before slicing. This helps retain its juices.

To plate, spoon the Cabernet reduction onto a warm serving plate. Arrange the sliced beef over the sauce, alongside the jacket potato, grilled courgettes, mushrooms and baby carrots.

Finish with horseradish and garnish with a fresh parsley sprig.

Chef’s tip

Allowing the beef to rest before slicing helps keep it tender and juicy. The Cabernet reduction adds richness, while the horseradish provides a sharp contrast to the meat.