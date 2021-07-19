Recipe of the day: lamb chops with mash potatoes and coleslaw

The last thing you want to do on a Monday evening is spend hours on dinner after your very busy day. Try this easy and delicious lamb chops with mash potatoes and coleslaw recipe tonight for you and your family.
This recipe does not have many ingredients, and most of what is needed should already be in your kitchen’s pantry, but if there are some ingredients which you do not have then you will be sure to find them at your loacl grocery store.
Lamb chops with mash potatoes and coleslaw
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 red onion, finely sliced
- 500g potatoes, peeled and roughly chopped
- 1/2 cup of milk
- 2 tablespoon redcurrant jelly
- 1 teaspoon of mixed herb spice
- 1/2 teaspoon of bbq spice, or spice of your choice
- salt and pepper for taste
- 2 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
- 4 lamb chops
- 40g butter
- shredded coleslaw mix
- good quality mayonnaise
ALSO READ: Quick chicken mushroom pie
Instructions
- Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large frying pan and gently fry the onion on a low heat until soft (about 10 minutes).
- Meanwhile, cook the potatoes in boiling salted water for 15 minutes, or until tender. Drain, then return to the pan and leave to steam dry.
- Add the redcurrant jelly, balsamic vinegar and 3 tablespoons of water to the onions. Cook, stirring, until thickened and sticky but still a little saucy, then scrape into a bowl.
- Rub the lamb chops with 1 tablespoon olive oil, season, then fry in the same pan for 3 minutes on each side until charred and caramelised. Transfer to a plate, cover with foil, and leave to rest for a few minutes.
- Put the pan of cooked potatoes onto a low heat, add the butter, milk and season. Mash well until smooth.
- In a separate bowl, mix the coleslaw with mayonnaise of your choice .