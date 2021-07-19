Recipe of the day: lamb chops with mash potatoes and coleslaw

Lerato Maimela

The last thing you want to do on a Monday evening is spend hours on dinner after your very busy day. Try this easy and delicious lamb chops with mash potatoes and coleslaw recipe tonight for you and your family.

This recipe does not have many ingredients, and most of what is needed should already be in your kitchen’s pantry, but if there are some ingredients which you do not have then you will be sure to find them at your loacl grocery store.

Lamb chops with mash potatoes and coleslaw

Lamb chops. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

2 tablespoon olive oil

1 red onion, finely sliced

500g potatoes, peeled and roughly chopped

1/2 cup of milk

2 tablespoon redcurrant jelly

1 teaspoon of mixed herb spice

1/2 teaspoon of bbq spice, or spice of your choice

salt and pepper for taste

2 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

4 lamb chops

40g butter

shredded coleslaw mix

good quality mayonnaise

Instructions