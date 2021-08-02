Recipe of the day: Siba Mtongana’s mouthwatering pitas

Prepare these quick and easy juicy meatball pittas created by Siba Mtongana for supper tonight to ensure that you do not spend too much time in the kitchen. Make more of this delicious recipe so you can enjoy the pittas for lunch tomorrow as well.
The ingredients needed for this recipe are pretty standard, and should already be available in your kitchen’s pantry, but if there is anything that you do not have which you might need, then you will be sure to find it at at your nearest grocery store.
Siba Mtongana’s juicy meatball pittas
Ingredients
- 500 grams (18 ounces) lean beef mince (ground beef)
- 70 grams (2 1/2 ounces) fine dried breadcrumbs
- 2 tablespoons barbecue seasoning
- 2 tablespoons ground coriander
- 2 tablespoons ground cumin
- 2 cloves garlic, crushed
- 2 onions, very finely chopped
- 1 red bell pepper, grated
- Handful fresh coriander (cilantro), chopped
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- Oil, for frying
- 1/2 cucumber
- 125 milliliters (1/2 cup) Greek yoghurt
- 30 milliliters (2 tablespoons) sour cream, optional
- Small handful fresh mint, chopped
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- Brown pittas (whole wheat pitas), for serving
- Rocket (arugula), for serving
- Cherry tomatoes, halved, for serving
Instructions
- For the meatballs: Put the beef, breadcrumbs, barbecue seasoning, ground coriander, ground cumin, garlic, onions, bell peppers, chopped coriander and some salt and pepper into a large bowl and mix well to combine. Take 1 tablespoon of the mix and roll it in your hands to form a ball. Repeat with rest of the mixture.
- Heat some oil in a large frying pan. Add the meatballs and fry until golden brown on all sides. Put on a lid or cover with tin foil and cook for another couple minutes until cooked through.
- For the tzatziki: Slice the cucumber in half lengthwise and scrape out the core with a spoon. Grate the cucumber and then squeeze out any excess moisture before transferring to a bowl. Add the yoghurt, sour cream if using and mint and stir to combine. Season with salt and pepper.
- To serve, toast the pittas. Cut in half and fill with the meatballs, rocket, tomatoes and tzatziki.