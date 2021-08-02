Recipe of the day: Siba Mtongana’s mouthwatering pitas

Lerato Maimela

Prepare these quick and easy juicy meatball pittas created by Siba Mtongana for supper tonight to ensure that you do not spend too much time in the kitchen. Make more of this delicious recipe so you can enjoy the pittas for lunch tomorrow as well.

The ingredients needed for this recipe are pretty standard, and should already be available in your kitchen’s pantry, but if there is anything that you do not have which you might need, then you will be sure to find it at at your nearest grocery store.

Siba Mtongana’s juicy meatball pittas

Juicy meatball pitas. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

500 grams (18 ounces) lean beef mince (ground beef)

70 grams (2 1/2 ounces) fine dried breadcrumbs

2 tablespoons barbecue seasoning

2 tablespoons ground coriander

2 tablespoons ground cumin

2 cloves garlic, crushed

2 onions, very finely chopped

1 red bell pepper, grated

Handful fresh coriander (cilantro), chopped

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Oil, for frying

1/2 cucumber

125 milliliters (1/2 cup) Greek yoghurt

30 milliliters (2 tablespoons) sour cream, optional

Small handful fresh mint, chopped

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Brown pittas (whole wheat pitas), for serving

Rocket (arugula), for serving

Cherry tomatoes, halved, for serving

Instructions