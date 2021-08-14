Recipe: Peri-peri chicken livers

Lerato Maimela

The cold weather calls for a delicious, warm, hearty and saucy dish, and this peri-peri chicken livers recipe is the perfect dish to prepare tonight.

The livers can be enjoyed with any starch of your choice, but for this recipe it is recommended that you pair the livers with a few slices of crusty bread.

All the ingredients needed for this easy recipe should be available in your kitchen’s pantry, but if there is anything which you might not have then you will be sure to find it at your nearest grocery store.

Peri-peri chicken livers

Peri-peri chicken livers. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

2 tablespoons of butter

500 g of chicken livers cleaned and trimmed

3 garlic cloves crushed

3-4 tablespoons of peri-peri sauce

juice of 1 lemon

½ cup of cream

salt & pepper to taste

chopped parsley to serve

crusty bread to serve

Instructions

Prepare the chicken livers: Heat a large pan or skillet over high heat. The pan needs to be very hot to sear the livers and cook them quickly. Trim the livers of any excess fat (if your butcher hasn’t done this for you) and pat dry with paper towels. Fry: Add the butter to the skillet and add the livers. Allow to brown well on both sides. Do this in batches if your pan isn’t large enough to hold them all at once. You don’t want to the livers to be overcrowded as this will result in them steaming instead of searing. Make the pan sauce: Once they are golden brown on both sides, add the peri-peri sauce and garlic. Allow to fry until the garlic is aromatic and the peri-peri sauce starts to dry out then pour in the cream and lemon juice. Season to taste with salt and pepper and allow to simmer for another 5 minutes. Serve with crusty bread to mop up the sauce.

This recipe was found on simply-delicious-food.com