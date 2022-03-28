Recipe of the day: Easy cinnamon rolls recipe for a tasty tea time treat

Citizen Reporter

Whether you love baking, or even if you are just starting out, this delicious cinnamon roll recipe is easy to follow and won’t take too long to make.

Serve your cinnamon rolls with a delicious cup of tea after dinner or as a treat when you crave something sweet.

Ingredients:

For the buns:

1 cup warm milk (110ºC)

2 eggs, room temperature

1/3 cup Stork Baking Margarine, melted

4½ cups bread flour

1 tsp salt

½ cup white sugar

2½ tsp instant yeast

1 cup brown sugar, packed

2½ tbsp ground cinnamon

1/3 cup Stork Baking Margarine, softened

For the icing:

85g cream cheese, softened

¼ cup Stork Baking Margarine, softened

1½ cups icing sugar

½ tsp vanilla essence

1/8 tsp salt

Method:

Dissolve the yeast in the warm milk in a large bowl. Mix in the white sugar, Stork Bake, salt, and eggs. Add flour and mix well. Knead the dough into a large ball, using your hands dusted lightly with flour. Put in a bowl, cover and let rise in a warm place for about 1 hour, or until doubled in size. Knock back and allow to rest. In a small bowl, combine brown sugar and cinnamon. Roll dough into a 5mm thick rectangle. Spread dough with ⅓ cup Stork Bake and sprinkle evenly with sugar/cinnamon mixture. Roll up dough and cut into 12 buns. Place buns in a lightly greased 2 x 33 cm baking tray. Cover and let rise until nearly doubled (about 30 minutes). Meanwhile, preheat oven to 200°C. Bake buns in preheated oven until golden brown (about 15 minutes). While buns are baking, beat together cream cheese, 0.25 cup Stork Bake, icing sugar, vanilla essence and salt. Spread icing on warm buns before serving.

This recipe was found on stork.co.za.