Foggy mornings and isolated rain forecast in several provinces on Sunday

Here's what to expect on Sunday, 17 May 2026.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has forecast a cool start to the day across much of South Africa, with fog patches affecting several provinces on Sunday morning.

Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Limpopo and parts of the Free State can expect cloudy conditions in the morning, while isolated showers are forecast for areas in Limpopo, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal.

Fine to partly cloudy weather will dominate elsewhere, although strong coastal winds are expected in parts of the Western Cape.

Sunday weather forecast

Gauteng: Fog in the east in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and cool weather with a chance of light rain at times in the north. The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Mpumalanga: Cloudy with fog patches on the Highveld in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and cool but warm in places on the Lowveld. Isolated showers are expected in the Lowveld and the extreme north-western parts.

Limpopo: Cloudy in the east in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm weather with isolated showers in the south-western Bushveld, as well as the Lowveld and the northern parts of the escarpment.

North West: Partly cloudy and cool weather with isolated showers in the extreme north-east.

Free State: Cloudy with fog patches in the east at first, otherwise fine and cool, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon in the east.

Coastal provinces

Northern Cape: Hot along the coastal areas, otherwise fine and cool to warm. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly.

Western Cape: Cloudy with morning fog patches over the southern parts, otherwise fine and cool to warm. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-westerly along the south coast, otherwise southerly to south-easterly but fresh to strong along the south-west coast. The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy with fog patches in places in the south, otherwise fine and cool to warm weather. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-easterly, becoming moderate southwesterly by early afternoon.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy with fog patches in places south of the escarpment at first, otherwise fine and cool to warm, but cold in places in the north. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-easterly, becoming moderate southwesterly in the south in the evening.

KwaZulu-Natal: Partly cloudy with morning fog over the interior and isolated showers and rain in the northeast, otherwise fine and cool to warm weather. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southerly to south-easterly in the north, otherwise westerly to north-westerly.

It will become moderate to fresh easterly to northeasterly from the south by mid-morning, spreading north. The expected UVB sunburn index: High.