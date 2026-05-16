Ad hoc committee worried about leaks as Mkhwanazi probe enters final phase

The committee's new deadline to table its final report in Parliament is 12 June.

Parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating allegations by KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has entered the final stretch of its work, with its report expected to be completed in early June.

Having wrapped up its witness testimonies in March 2026, the committee has shifted focus to consolidating evidence into a final report.

MPs met virtually on Friday, 15 May, to assess progress and confirm timelines for concluding their work.

This follows a fifth extension granted by National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza after the committee failed to meet its April deadline.

Its mandate is now due to expire on 12 June 2026.

Ad hoc committee to receive evidentiary report

Evidence leader Norman Arendse acknowledged that the legal team had missed its 8 May submission deadline, apologising to MPs and attributing the delay to other commitments.

Despite this, Arendse expressed confidence that the draft would be ready by 22 May.

“We have made considerable progress with the draft,” Arendse said.

He indicated that, if timelines hold, MPs could be briefed on the evidentiary findings and move toward finalising the report in the week of 5 June.

“The committee can work to consider its own inputs and reconvene to discuss issues arising and consideration of the draft report on May 29,” Arendse added.

ANC MP Khusela Sangoni-Diko described the delay as disappointing, adding that the time given to finalise the final report was “very ambitious”.

“[When] we get the report, we’ll have one week to study it, and then we have two weeks to deliberate as an ad hoc committee and finalise it. We don’t think it’s impossible,” Sangoni-Diko added.

DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach also remarked that the dates were “doable”, but highlighted that she had warned the committee about working with tight timelines.

“I don’t want to say I won’t say I told you so,” she said.

EFF MP Leigh-Ann Mathys, however, suggested that limited resources may have contributed to the delays.

Watch the meeting below:

Fears of premature leak

Attention later turned to the handling of the draft report, which is set to be distributed to MPs on 18 May.

“The report must not be circulated outside [the committee]. We don’t want things on social media and it being misconstrued as a final report.

“If we can practice maximum discipline as members of the committee,” EFF MP Leigh-Ann Mathys said.

The committee’s chairperson, Soviet Lekganyane, echoed these concerns, saying it would be a “mess” if a leak occurred.

“I am worried whether we should allow the release this coming week, even before we receive the report of the evidence leaders, or would we want to be released at the same time next week, Friday, with the report of the evidence leaders,” he said.

While highlighting that similar processes in other committees had not resulted in leaks, Lekganyane emphasised the report’s sensitivity, particularly because it outlines proposed findings and recommendations.

Following deliberations, members agreed in principle to proceed with circulating the draft, while reinforcing the need for strict confidentiality.

Once completed, the committee’s final report will be submitted to the National Assembly, where it will be tabled for consideration and adoption.