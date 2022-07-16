Recipe of the day: Martha Stewart’s coconut cloud cake

Citizen Reporter

Spend your blissful Saturday afternoon recreating Martha Stewart’s delectable coconut cloud cake with your partner and children for a special and memorable bonding experience.

This coconut cake is also the perfect dessert to enjoy at your small intimate dinner parties with your loved ones.

Martha Stewart’s coconut cloud cake

Martha Stewart’s coconut cloud cake. Picture: Pinterest

Ingredients

For the frosting:

3 large egg whites

1 1/4 cups sugar

5 tablespoons cold water

1/4 teaspoon cream of tartar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

For the cake:

1 cup sifted cake flour

1 1/2 cups superfine sugar

14 large egg whites, room temperature

1 tablespoon warm water

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 1/2 teaspoons cream of tartar

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

For the topping:

3 to 4 cups flaked coconut

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 176 degrees C. With a fine sieve, sift together flour and 3/4 cups sugar four times. In the bowl of a stand mixer on medium speed, beat together egg whites and water until foamy. Add salt, cream of tartar, and vanilla; beat until soft peaks form. Increase speed to medium-high and sprinkle in remaining sugar, 1 tablespoon at a time. Beat until stiff but not dry. Transfer to a large bowl. In six additions, sift dry ingredients over meringue, folding in quickly but gently. Pour batter into an ungreased 10-inch tube pan with removable bottom. Smooth top with an offset spatula. Run a knife through batter to release air bubbles. Bake for 35 to 40 minutes, until golden brown and springy to touch. Invert pan on its legs or over the neck of a glass bottle, and let cool completely, about 1 hour. Make the frosting: In the heatproof bowl of an electric mixer set over a saucepan of simmering water, combine egg whites, sugar, water, and cream of tartar. Cook over medium heat, whisking frequently, until sugar is dissolved and mixture is foamy, about 5 minutes. Attach the bowl to a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment. Beat the mixture on high speed until glossy and voluminous, about 7 minutes. Beat in the vanilla. Carefully run a long offset spatula or knife around the inner and outer perimeter of the cake pan to release cake. Place on a plate, bottom side up. Using a long serrated knife, carefully slice off from the top of the cake, being sure not to break the layer. Set aside. Cut out a channel halfway between the center and edge of cake. Spread icing into channel and over entire layer. Sprinkle with coconut. Gently place reserved layer on top and ice with remaining frosting. Sprinkle with coconut and serve immediately.

This recipe was found on marthastewart.com