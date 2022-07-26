Recipe of the day: Ginger soy chicken over jasmine rice

Citizen Reporter

This ginger soy chicken is super easy to recreate, and has the perfect aromatic flavours and tastes brought on by the combination of ginger and soy sauce.

This recipe suggests pairing your chicken with instant jasmine rice, but you can enjoy this dish over a bed of rice of your choice.

Add a light and fresh salad on the side to make this a more wholesome and filling midweek dish.

Ginger soy chicken over jasmine rice

Ingredients

2 cups instant jasmine rice

For the marinade

3 tablespoons light soy sauce

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon ginger, grated

1/4 cup brown sugar

1/2 tablespoon cooking oil

pepper

For the chicken

8 boneless, skinless chicken thighs

1 tablespoon cooking oil

To garnish

2 green onions, sliced

2 teaspoons sesame seeds

Instructions

Cook Minute Instant Jasmine Rice according to instructions on box. In a small bowl, whisk ingredients for marinade. Place the chicken thighs in a Ziploc bag or shallow dish, cover with marinade. Refrigerate for at least a half hour and up to a day. After the chicken has marinated, heat a large skillet over medium heat. Add 1/2 Tablespoon cooking oil. Swirl the pan so that it is coated with oil. Add 4 pieces of chicken and cook until brown on both sides and cooked through. Place the cooked chicken on a clean plate. Cook the next 4 pieces in the skillet. When all the chicken is finished cooking, pour marinade into the skillet and let come to a boil. Whisk marinade as it boils, continue until it cooks into a thick glaze. Turn the heat off and return the chicken to the skillet. Using a spoon, dredge the chicken with the thick sauce. Garnish with scallions and sesame seeds. Place over rice. Serve immediately.

This recipe was found on mooreorlesscooking.com