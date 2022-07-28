Recipe of the day: Teriyaki chicken rice bowl

Citizen Reporter

These mouth-watering teriyaki chicken rice bowls are super easy to make, and have great nutritious value, especially when you’re enjoying them with a portion of steamed or roasted veggies.

We have added a yummy roasted teriyaki vegetable bowl recipe for all the vegetarians who would like to indulge in these delicious and healthy rice bowls.

Cook a fair amount of either one of these recipes at the beginning of the week for your meal preparations, and dish it out into a number of packed and stored teriyaki chicken rice bowls to be enjoyed throughout the week.

Teriyaki chicken rice bowl

Delicious teriyaki chicken rice bowl. Picture: Pinterest

Ingredients

4 boneless skinless chicken breasts, cubed

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/2 cup low sodium soy sauce

1/2 cup water

3 tablespoons packed light brown sugar

2 tablespoons rice vinegar

1/2 teaspoon sesame oil (optional)

1 teaspoon ground ginger

2 teaspoons minced garlic

2 tablespoons honey

3 teaspoons cornstarch

sesame seeds and chopped green onions

To garnish

rice for serving

steamed veggies for serving

Instructions

Heat oil in a large skillet on medium high heat. Add cubed chicken and brown chicken until cooked through and it is no longer pink. While chicken is browning, prepare your teriyaki sauce! In a medium size mixing bowl whisk together soy sauce, water, honey, brown sugar, rice vinegar, sesame oil, ginger, garlic, and cornstarch. Once chicken is browned and cooked through, add your homemade teriyaki sauce to your skillet and continue to cook stirring until the sauce has thickened. Serve immediately with white or brown rice and vegetables of your choice. Garnish with sesame seeds and green onion

This recipe was found on modernmealmakeover.com

Roasted teriyaki vegetable bowl

Roasted teriyaki vegetable rice bowl. Picture: Pinterest

Ingredients

300g long-stemmed broccoli

2 baby pak choi, quartered

2 red onions, cut into 3cm wedges

1 red pepper, deseeded and sliced

4 carrots, chopped into wedges

400g can chickpeas, drained

2 tablespoons sesame or olive oil

4 tablespoons teriyaki sauce

1 large thumb-size piece of ginger, grated

400g cooked brown rice

4 spring onions, finely sliced

1 tablespoon toasted black and white sesame seeds

Instructions

Heat the oven to 220C/200C fan/gas 7. Chop the broccoli stalks, leaving the florets whole, and put all of it in a large bowl. Add the pak choi, red onions, peppers, carrots, chickpeas (patted dry with kitchen paper), oil, 3 tablespoons of the teriyaki sauce and the ginger. Toss until everything is coated and season lightly. Tip onto a large non-stick baking sheet in a single even layer, using two trays if needed. Bake the veg for 35-40 mins, tossing halfway through until starting to brown. When there is 5 mins of cooking time left, heat up the rice. Divide the rice between the bowls and top with the roasted veg. Drizzle over the reserved teriyaki sauce and scatter with the spring onions and sesame seeds.

This recipe was found on bbcgoodfood.com