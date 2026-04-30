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Recipe of the day: Sweet and sour chicken

Picture of Thami Kwazi

Compiled by Thami Kwazi

Lifestyle Print and Online Editor

4 minute read

30 April 2026

02:00 pm

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This delicious combination creates a satisfying meal that pairs well with steamed rice and is sure to please both kids and adults alike.

Sweet and sour chicken

Picture: Supplied

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Sweet and sour chicken is a classic dish that perfectly balances tangy flavors with a touch of sweetness, making it a favourite in many households and restaurants.

Tender pieces of chicken are coated and fried to golden perfection, then tossed in a vibrant sauce featuring pineapple, bell peppers, and onions.

  • Ready in 1 h 30 mins
  • Serves 4 people

Ingredients

  • 4 chicken breasts (chopped into bite sized cubes)
  • 1 pineapple (cut into cubes)/1 tin of pineapple slices
  • 1 tablespoon of soya sauce
  • 1 cup of corn starch
  • 1 large egg

For Sweet and Sour sauce:

  • 1/2 red pepper, chopped
  • 1/2 onion, chopped
  • 2 tsp minced garlic
  • 1/4 rice vinegar (60ml)
  • 1/4 cup sugar
  • 3 tablespoon tomato sauce
  • Excella rice
  • Water
  • Excella Sunflower Oil
  • Finely chopped green spring onion for garnish

Method

Step 1:

In a mixing bowl, combine the chicken, soya sauce and egg, set aside and allow to marinate for 20-30 minutes.

Step 2:

Place the cornstarch in a separate dish and begin to toss the marinated chicken into the cornstarch.

Step 3:

In a large frying pan, heat 2 tablespoons of Excella Sunflower Oil until pan is hot. Add the cornstarch coated chicken pieces and pan fry until golden brown and completely cooked.

Step 4:

Remove cooked chicken and set aside. In the same pan, turn down the heat to medium, add a splash of sunflower oil if necessary and begin to cook the onion and red pepper for 2-3 minutes until soft.

Step 5:

Add ginger and garlic and cook until fragrant, a further 2-3 minutes. Once fragrant, combine the sugar, tomato sauce, and rice vinegar and stir into the pan. Bring the mixture to a boil. Reduce heat and add the pineapple cubes or sliced tinned pineapple until the pineapple is warmed through. Add the chicken back into the sauce and toss in the sauce until fully coated.

Step 6:

Serve with Excella rice, cooked according to instructions on the packet, and garnish with spring onion.

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Recipe by: excella.co.za

Print

Recipe of the day: Sweet and sour chicken

Sweet and sour chicken

Sweet and sour chicken is a classic dish that perfectly balances tangy flavors with a touch of sweetness, making it a favourite in many households and restaurants.

Tender pieces of chicken are coated and fried to golden perfection, then tossed in a vibrant sauce featuring pineapple, bell peppers, and onions.

  • Ready in 1 h 30 mins
  • Serves 4 people
  • Author: Thami Kwazi

Ingredients

Scale

    • 4 chicken breasts (chopped into bite sized cubes)

    • 1 pineapple (cut into cubes)/1 tin of pineapple slices

    • 1 tablespoon of soy sauce

    • 1 cup of corn starch

    • 1 large egg

For Sweet and Sour sauce:

    • 1/2 red pepper, chopped

    • 1/2 onion, chopped

    • 2 tsp minced garlic

    • 1/4 rice vinegar (60ml)

    • 1/4 cup sugar

    • 3 tablespoon tomato sauce

    • Excella rice

    • Water

    • Excella sunflower oil

    • Finely chopped green spring onion for garnish

Instructions

Step 1:

In a mixing bowl, combine the chicken, soya sauce and egg, set aside and allow to marinate for 20-30 minutes.

Step 2:

Place the cornstarch in a separate dish and begin to toss the marinated chicken into the cornstarch.

Step 3:

In a large frying pan, heat 2 tablespoons of Excella Sunflower Oil until pan is hot. Add the cornstarch coated chicken pieces and pan fry until golden brown and completely cooked.

Step 4:

Remove cooked chicken and set aside. In the same pan, turn down the heat to medium, add a splash of sunflower oil if necessary and begin to cook the onion and red pepper for 2-3 minutes until soft.

Step 5:

Add ginger and garlic and cook until fragrant, a further 2-3 minutes. Once fragrant, combine the sugar, tomato sauce, and rice vinegar and stir into the pan. Bring the mixture to a boil. Reduce heat and add the pineapple cubes or sliced tinned pineapple until the pineapple is warmed through. Add the chicken back into the sauce and toss in the sauce until fully coated.

Step 6:

Serve with Excella rice, cooked according to instructions on the packet, and garnish with spring onion.

Recipe by: excella.co.za

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