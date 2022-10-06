Recipe of the day: Crispy crab cakes with homemade Tartar sauce

Citizen Reporter

Spoil your family with this delicious twist on Thursday’s regular fish and chips, and whip up these quick and easy crispy crab cakes with a homemade Tartar sauce.

Serve your crab cakes with a fresh side salad, French fries or crispy potato wedges.

How to make crispy crab cakes with homemade Tartar sauce

Ingredients:

For the Tartar sauce

1 cup mayonnaise

1/3 cup chopped dill pickles

1 1/2 tablespoons finely chopped scallions

1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh parsley

2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice

1 teaspoon dijon mustard

1/2 teaspoon hot sauce

For the crab cakes

1 cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh parsley

2 tablespoons dijon mustard

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

2 teaspoons Old Bay Seasoning

1 1/2 cups panko breadcrumbs

1kg lump crab meat, sorted through for cartilage and shell bits

Vegetable oil, for frying

Lemon wedges, for serving

1/2 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

Method:

Make the tartar sauce: Mix the mayonnaise, pickles, scallions, parsley, lemon juice, mustard, Worcestershire sauce and hot sauce in a medium bowl until combined. Cover and refrigerate 30 minutes to blend the flavours. Meanwhile, make the crab cakes: Mix the mayonnaise, parsley, mustard, lemon juice and Old Bay in a large bowl until combined. Add the panko and mix again. Add the crab and mix, taking care not to crush the meat. Shape the crab mixture into 8 patties, each about 3 inches (about 8 centimetres) in diameter. Cover and refrigerate for 15 to 30 minutes. Preheat the oven to 200 degrees F (90C). Line a large baking sheet with a brown paper bag or a double layer of paper towels. Pour enough vegetable oil into a large skillet to come 1/2 inch (1.3 centimetres) up the side and heat over medium-high heat until the oil is hot but not smoking. Add the crab cakes in batches and cook until the undersides are golden brown, about 2 minutes. Flip the cakes and continue cooking until golden, about 2 more minutes. Transfer the crab cakes to the lined baking sheet and keep them warm in the oven while cooking the remaining cakes. Serve hot with the tartar sauce and lemon wedges.

*This recipe was found on foodnetwork.com