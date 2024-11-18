Recipe of the day: Crock-pot oxtail stew

Perfect for cold evenings or whenever you’re craving a hearty, satisfying dish.

This Crock Pot Oxtail Stew is full of rich flavours and tender meat that falls off the bone.

Made with a mix of herbs, fresh vegetables, and a splash of red wine, this recipe brings a touch of restaurant-quality comfort right to your home.

Crock-pot oxtail stew

Ingredients

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

3 to 4 pounds oxtails, disjointed

2 medium onions, chopped

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

2 potatoes, cut into chunks

2 carrots, chopped

3/4 cup dry red wine

1 1/2 cups beef stock

1/2 cup tomato sauce

6 peppercorns

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

1 dried red chile pepper, seeded and chopped

2 whole cloves

1 red bell pepper, chopped

1 tablespoon parsley, chopped

Kosher salt, to taste

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Method

Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat; brown oxtails on all sides. Reduce heat to medium; add onions and cook for 5 minutes longer. Add garlic and cook for 1 minute longer. Sprinkle flour over meat, onions, and garlic, and stir to blend. Cook for 2 minutes longer. Put potatoes in the bottom of the crock pot along with carrots. Add oxtail mixture. Deglaze pan with red wine and pour over oxtails in the slow cooker. Add beef stock to slow cooker, along with tomato sauce, peppercorns, oregano, chile pepper, cloves, bell pepper, and parsley. Add salt and pepper, to taste. Cover and cook on low for 9 to 11 hours, or until the oxtails are very tender.

*This recipe was sourced from thespruceeats.com

If you have difficulty finding oxtails in your local store, you may substitute meaty veal or beef neck, short rib, shank, or other various soup bones, but do not expect quite as robust a flavour.

