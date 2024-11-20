Tuckshop open: Gauteng Education allows food sales within schools

Specific compliance requirements have been introduced to regulate food sales on school premises.

The decision follows President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address last week concerning the deaths of children due to food poisoning.Picture: iStock

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) has announced measures to contain and avoid foodborne illnesses within schools in the province by food vendors, tuckshops and traders.

This follows President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address last week concerning the deaths of children due to food poisoning.

The department earlier this month instructed all schools to suspend the sale of food within and around school premises until further notice, following a recent and alarming increase in incidents of foodborne illnesses affecting pupils across various schools in the province.

Schools notified

Gauteng Education Department spokesperson Steven Mabona said communication has been sent to schools and districts in the province.

“In line with the President’s address, compliance requirements must be adhered to by all vendors, tuckshops and traders to regulate food sales on school premises and ensure that food is free from harmful substances, and is properly handled and stored to prevent contamination, spoilage, or the risk of causing illness.

ALSO READ: The tuckshop is closed: Gauteng education suspends all food sales in and near schools

“The Department of Basic Education (DBE) has issued a Circular on Incidents of Food Poisoning, which serves as a guiding framework for schools, vendors, and school communities regarding food sales,” Mabona said.

Compliance

To ensure the safety and health of pupils in Gauteng schools, specific compliance requirements have been introduced to regulate food sales on school premises:

All tuckshops, traders, and vendors must comply with legal requirements, by-laws and food management regulations in order to operate on school premises

Unregistered sellers must register with the relevant authorities within 21 days, effective from Friday, 15 November 2024.

Vendors operating on school premises are required to obtain a valid Certificate of Acceptability (CoA), as per the Food Stuffs, Cosmetics, and Disinfectants Act and the General Hygiene Requirements for Food Premises, Transport of Food, and Related Matters (Regulations No. 638 of 22 June 2018).

Districts and schools must ensure that all food vendors within the school premises are in possession of a verified CoA.

CoAs must be verified and can be confirmed by an Environmental Health Practitioner (EHP) at your respective municipal office.

Commitment

Mabona said tuckshops, vendors and traders may proceed to operate on school premises only if they comply with these requirements.

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane said the department remains committed to safeguarding the health and wellbeing of learners.

“Schools, parents, and communities are encouraged to work together to ensure compliance with these measures and maintain a safe learning environment for all,” said Chiloane.

ALSO READ: Ban on food sales ‘too drastic’ and will affect pupils negatively, AfriForum says