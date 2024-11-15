Recipe of the day: Tito Mboweni-inspired pilchard

Honouring Tito Mboweni’s legacy, Kamogelo Sojane, Banqueting Sous Chef at Sibaya Casino & Entertainment Kingdom, created a refined take on the classic pilchard recipe.

The late Tito Mboweni, former finance minister and Reserve Bank governor, was as famous for his home-cooked meals as he was for his economic expertise.

He won the hearts of many on social media with his famous Lucky Star pilchards canned fish dish and various recipes.

Honouring Mboweni’s legacy, Kamogelo Sojane, Banqueting Sous Chef at Sibaya Casino & Entertainment Kingdom, created a refined take on the classic pilchard recipe.

“Not only am I paying homage to Tito with my pilchard-inspired recipe, but fish also provides numerous health benefits being high in calcium, phosphorus, and vitamin D – all essential minerals for bone health,” said Sojane.

*This recipe was send by Corporate Image on behalf of Sibaya Casino & Entertainment Kingdom

Tito Mboweni-inspired pilchard Author: Kamogelo Sojane

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 25 minutes

Total Time: 35 minutes Ingredients Scale 1x 2x 3x 200g Lucky Star pilchards (sauce removed)

90g potatoes, peeled and diced

90g green peas

90g butternut, diced

8g fish spice

5g fine salt

50g cake flour

50g breadcrumbs

1 egg, beaten

Oil for frying

1 pita bread

100g salted butter

10g fresh thyme

50 ml fresh cream

10g yellow onion, chopped

5g edible flowers, for garnish

Instructions Boil the diced potatoes with salt and fresh thyme for about 15 minutes, or until soft. Drain the water and mash the potatoes. Add 20g of salted butter to the mash and set aside to cool. Boil the butternut for 15 minutes with a pinch of salt until soft. Once boiled, drain the water, blend it into a smooth puree, and mix in fresh cream to your desired consistency and set aside. Open the can of pilchards, then gently clean the fish by removing the eggs, spine bones, and any excess sauce from the pilchards. In a saucepan, fry the chopped onion until golden brown. Add the cleaned pilchards, fish spice, and a pinch of salt. Simmer for about 10 minutes and set aside to cool. In a bowl, mix the cake flour with fish seasoning and chopped thyme and set aside. In another bowl, beat the eggs and season with salt for added taste and set aside. Once the mashed potatoes have cooled, take about 40g in the palm of your hand and flatten it. Place 10g of the prepared pilchards filling in the centre of the mashed potato, close the potato around it and roll it into a round croquette shape. Coat the croquettes by dipping each croquette into the seasoned flour, then into the beaten eggs, and finally, with breadcrumbs. Heat oil to 180°C (350°F) in a deep fryer or a large pan. Fry the croquettes until golden brown and crispy (approx. 4 mins). Once done, remove and drain on paper towels. Arrange the croquettes on a plate, garnish them with micro herbs and edible flowers for presentation.

