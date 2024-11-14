Recipe of the day: Pasta with marinated tomatoes and brie

Try this easy-to-make meal idea for a quick dinner or lunch!

This pasta is coated in a juicy sauce made with tomatoes, basil, and creamy Brie cheese.

Just marinate the ingredients ahead of time, then mix with hot pasta for a quick, flavourful meal that can serve up to four people.

ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Creamy mushroom orzo pasta

Pasta with marinated tomatoes and brie

Ingredients

6 roma (plum) tomatoes

1 wedge Brie cheese

2 Tbsp olive oil

2 Tbsp balsamic vinegar

2 cups finely chopped fresh basil

500 g linguine, penne or fusilli pasta

Salt and black pepper to taste

Method

Chop the tomatoes into bite-size pieces and place in a bowl. Chop or tear the Brie into bite-sized pieces and add to the bowl, together with the olive oil, balsamic vinegar and half the basil. Set aside to marinate for at least 4 hours, or up to 8 hours. When ready to serve, cook the pasta according to the package instructions. Drain, and immediately add to the marinated tomatoes and Brie. Toss gently to combine; the heat of the pasta will start to melt the cheese. Scatter over the remaining basil and serve warm.

*This recipe was sourced from penguinrandomhouse with permission.

Recipe of the day: Pasta with marinated tomatoes and brie Read more No confirmation that two Mamelodi children died after eating food from spaza shop Author: Cooking with Love by Trish van der Nest Ingredients Scale 1x 2x 3x 6 roma (plum) tomatoes

1 wedge Brie cheese

2 Tbsp olive oil

2 Tbsp balsamic vinegar

2 cups finely chopped fresh basil

500 g linguine, penne or fusilli pasta

Salt and black pepper to taste

Instructions Chop the tomatoes into bite-size pieces and place in a bowl. Chop or tear the Brie into bite-sized pieces and add to the bowl, together with the olive oil, balsamic vinegar and half the basil. Set aside to marinate for at least 4 hours, or up to 8 hours. When ready to serve, cook the pasta according to the package instructions. Drain, and immediately add to the marinated tomatoes and Brie. Toss gently to combine; the heat of the pasta will start to melt the cheese. Scatter over the remaining basil and serve warm. Notes – Instead of roma tomatoes, use 200 g cherry tomatoes, halved. – For a lower-carb option, replace the pasta with 500 g baby marrow noodles.

NOW READ: Recipe of the day: Chocolate-caramel dream cake