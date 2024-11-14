Recipe of the day: Pasta with marinated tomatoes and brie
Try this easy-to-make meal idea for a quick dinner or lunch!
Pasta with marinated tomatoes & brie. Picture: Supplied
This pasta is coated in a juicy sauce made with tomatoes, basil, and creamy Brie cheese.
Just marinate the ingredients ahead of time, then mix with hot pasta for a quick, flavourful meal that can serve up to four people.
Pasta with marinated tomatoes and brie
Ingredients
- 6 roma (plum) tomatoes
- 1 wedge Brie cheese
- 2 Tbsp olive oil
- 2 Tbsp balsamic vinegar
- 2 cups finely chopped fresh basil
- 500 g linguine, penne or fusilli pasta
- Salt and black pepper to taste
Method
- Chop the tomatoes into bite-size pieces and place in a bowl.
- Chop or tear the Brie into bite-sized pieces and add to the bowl, together with the olive oil, balsamic vinegar and half the basil.
- Set aside to marinate for at least 4 hours, or up to 8 hours.
- When ready to serve, cook the pasta according to the package instructions.
- Drain, and immediately add to the marinated tomatoes and Brie.
- Toss gently to combine; the heat of the pasta will start to melt the cheese.
- Scatter over the remaining basil and serve warm.
*This recipe was sourced from penguinrandomhouse with permission.
Notes
– Instead of roma tomatoes, use 200 g cherry tomatoes, halved.
– For a lower-carb option, replace the pasta with 500 g baby marrow noodles.
