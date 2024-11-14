Recipes

Recipe of the day: Pasta with marinated tomatoes and brie

Try this easy-to-make meal idea for a quick dinner or lunch!

Pasta with marinated tomatoes & brie. Picture: Supplied

This pasta is coated in a juicy sauce made with tomatoes, basil, and creamy Brie cheese.

Just marinate the ingredients ahead of time, then mix with hot pasta for a quick, flavourful meal that can serve up to four people.

Pasta with marinated tomatoes and brie

Ingredients

  • 6 roma (plum) tomatoes
  • 1 wedge Brie cheese
  • 2 Tbsp olive oil
  • 2 Tbsp balsamic vinegar
  • 2 cups finely chopped fresh basil
  • 500 g linguine, penne or fusilli pasta
  • Salt and black pepper to taste

Method

  1. Chop the tomatoes into bite-size pieces and place in a bowl.
  2. Chop or tear the Brie into bite-sized pieces and add to the bowl, together with the olive oil, balsamic vinegar and half the basil.
  3. Set aside to marinate for at least 4 hours, or up to 8 hours.
  4. When ready to serve, cook the pasta according to the package instructions.
  5. Drain, and immediately add to the marinated tomatoes and Brie.
  6. Toss gently to combine; the heat of the pasta will start to melt the cheese.
  7. Scatter over the remaining basil and serve warm.

*This recipe was sourced from penguinrandomhouse with permission.

– Instead of roma tomatoes, use 200 g cherry tomatoes, halved.

– For a lower-carb option, replace the pasta with 500 g baby marrow noodles.

RELATED ARTICLES