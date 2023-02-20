Recipe of the day: Ham and cheese souttert

Citizen Reporter

Souttert is a traditional South African tart, not a melktert (milk tart) but a savoury tart made from eggs that resemble a quiche.

Souttert translated directly from Afrikaans means savoury tart. As it’s quite similiar to a quiche, you might be wondering what the difference between a souttert and quiche is.

Souttert is made with more flour and milk resulting in a smoother texture and it has far more ingredients in the filling. It’s a recipe popular in the Afrikaans community and traditionally has main ingredients such as ham, bacon and lots of cheese.

Just like a quiche, you can add whatever your heart desires that would make this recipe suitable for you and your family. Leave out the bacon or ham and add veggies like mushrooms, spinach or green pepper to your souttert.

This recipe can be ready within 30 minutes and can be served with a seasonal salad.

Ham and cheese souttert recipe

Ingredients

15ml (1 tbsp) olive oil

15ml (1 tbsp) butter, and extra for greasing

2 onions, finely chopped

500g of raw bacon, chopped into bite-sized pieces

30g of chives, finely chopped

250ml (1 cup) grated cheddar

4 large eggs, whisked

400ml of milk

90g flour, sieved

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/gas mark 4. Fry the onions in the butter and oil in a large frying pan until softened. Add the bacon pieces to the onions and fry on high heat to brown the meat and get it fully cooked. Be careful not to burn so lower the heat if necessary. Remove from the heat and place it in a large mixing bowl to cool down. Stir in the grated cheese and chives. In another bowl, prepare the batter by mixing the eggs, milk and flour. Grease a pie dish, measuring at 30cm (12in), with butter. Spoon the bacon mixture into the pie dish and spread the contents evenly. Pour the batter in and even out the filling. Bake in the oven for 25 minutes or until the top is golden and the centre is cooked.

This recipe can be found on greedygourmet.com.

