Recipe of the day: Two easy mielie meal muffin recipes for breakfast

If you’ve had enough of eggs and bacon, oats and Coco Pops for breakfast, these delicious mielie meal muffin recipes will save you from food boredom.

It’s also a great way to use your mielie meal, especially when you don’t feel like making pap.

Two mielie meal recipes you have to try

Mielie meal muffins

Ingredients:

6 eggs

340g bacon

1 1/2 cups milk

1/4 cup butter, melted

1 1/2 cups White Star Maize Meal

2 1/2 cups flour

1 1/2 tsp baking powder

1 tsp salt

1 can corn

Method:

Boil 6 eggs in a pot of boiling water for 5 minutes. Once boiled, drain the water and replace it with cold water and cool for five minutes. Place the eggs in fridge for 30 minutes before placing them in the freezer for 30 minutes. Dice the bacon bits and set aside. In a large mixing bowl, whisk eggs, milk and melted butter. In a separate bowl, combine maize meal, flour and baking powder. Pour the liquid mixture into the bowl and whisk to combine. Once mixed, stir through the corn. Rim a large muffin tin with butter and flour. Fill the muffin tin halfway with the mixture before placing a peeled boiled egg into the center of it. Fill each muffin hole with the remaining mixture, covering the eggs. Bake for 20 minutes at 180°C.

*This recipe was found on www.foodiesofsa.com.

Picture: iStock

Spinach and Feta mielie meal muffins

*Serves 12

Ingredients:

120g butter, at room temperature, plus extra to serve

2 large eggs

½ tsp salt

1½ cups flour

¾ cup instant maize meal

½ tsp baking powder

½ cup milk

¾ cup cooked and shredded spinach

½ cup crumbled feta

Method:

Preheat oven to 200°C. In a large mixing bowl, combine the butter, eggs and salt until light and fluffy. In a separate bowl, sift together the flour, maize meal and baking powder. Add the dry ingredients to the butter-egg mixture, alternating with the milk. Mix to form a soft batter and stir in the spinach and feta. Spoon the batter into a greased 12-cup muffin tray and bake for 20–25 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the centre of a muffin comes out clean. Serve warm with butter.

*This recipe was found on www.mykitchen.co.za.