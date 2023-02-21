Recipe of the day: Load shedding friendly salads

Citizen Reporter

As South Africa’s load shedding crisis intensifies, many of us won’t simply have the privilege to cook. But, with that being said, there are some quick tasty salads you can whip up for lunch and dinner when the stove doesn’t work.

The prep work for salads are quite easy, particularly if you are working with already-cooked ingredients or easy-to-eat raw ingredients.

There are plenty of proteins such as beans, lentils and chickpeas that do not need to be cooked especially when the lights are out for over four hours or more and you desperately need something to eat.

These salad recipes are satisfying, filling and healthy, not to mention affordable – exactly what we need as living costs are rising.

Load shedding friendly salads

Chickpea salad

Ingredients:

1 cup canned chickpeas, drained and rinsed 1/2 lemon, squeezed 1 clove garlic 1 tbsps olive oil 1 cup Leafy greens 1 medium tomato, cubed 1 small carrot, halved and sliced 1/2 cup cucumber, cubed 1/3 cup hummus 2 tbsps sun-dried tomato paste Sprinkle broccoli microgreens Salt and pepper to taste

Method:

Coat chickpeas with olive oil, lemon, garlic, salt and pepper and mix until combined. Set aside. Add leafy greens, tomato, carrot, cucumber, and chickpeas to a shallow bowl. Top with hummus, pesto, micro greens and salt and pepper to taste. Enjoy

This recipe can be found on azi_booi Instagram page.

5-minute bean salad

Load shedding salad- bean salad. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

1 can of chickpeas, drained and rinsed

1 can of red kidney beans, drained and rinsed

1 can of mixed bean medley, drained and rinsed

1 clove garlic, finely grated

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons rice vinegar

1/4 cup parsley, finely chopped

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Instructions

In a large mixing or salad bowl, whisk together the garlic, olive oil, vinegar, salt, lemon juice, and black pepper. Add in the beans, chickpeas, and parsley. Toss to coat. Refrigerate for two hours for the best results.

This recipe can be found on lordbryonskitchen.com.

ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Easy Mexican pasta bean salad

Mediterranean Summer Salad

Load shedding salads Mediterranean. Picture: iStock

Time: 10 min

Servings: 4

Ingredients

680 grams of Cherry Tomatoes (halved)

1 cup of feta (crumbled)

¼ cup Basil (roughly chopped)

¼ cup Mint (roughly chopped)

2 tablespoons Fresh Oregano (roughly chopped)

1 tablespoon Olive Oil

2 tablespoons Pomegranate Vinegar

Add a pinch of salt

Methods:

Toss all the ingredients in a bowl. And serve.

This recipe is courtesy of Darshan Chetty, Executive Chef at Radisson Hotel & Convention Centre.