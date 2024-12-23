Recipes

Home » Lifestyle » Food And Drink » Recipes

Avatar photo

Compiled by Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

3 minute read

23 Dec 2024

02:50 pm

Healthy feasting: Enjoy guilt-free festive meals

Enjoy healthy delicious meals guilt-free this Christmas.

Recipe

Pork sosaties. Picture: Supplied

The festive season is a time to indulge and celebrate with loved ones, but it doesn’t have to disrupt your healthy habits.

With a little creativity and smart choices, you can enjoy delicious meals guilt-free.

Nicole Jennings, spokesperson for Pharma Dynamics, encourages South Africans to embrace the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (Dash) principles during the holidays.

“The Dash diet emphasises fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and low-fat dairy.

“It’s a perfect approach for festive feasting, as it allows you to enjoy flavourful meals without the guilt,” Jennings said.

To help you plan heart-healthy dishes this festive season, Pharma Dynamics, in collaboration with cookbook author Heleen Meyer and the Heart and Stroke Foundation of South Africa, shared recipes from their Cooking from the Heart collection.

ALSO READ: Christmas sips: Tipsy punch and Rooibos & citrus sangria

Pork sosaties recipe

Sosaties, also known as kebabs, are a popular way to cook meat over the fire.

This easy recipe uses a simple marinade and pairs juicy pork with colourful vegetables and sweet pineapple. It’s perfect for sharing at any braai!

Ingredients

  • 2 tbsp (30 ml) lemon juice
  • 2 tbsp (30 ml) sunflower oil
  • 2 tbsp (30 ml) chopped fresh oregano
  • ½ tsp (2.5 ml) salt
  • Black pepper to taste
  • 500 g leg or shoulder of pork, all fat removed and cut into cubes
  • 1 onion, cut into pieces
  • 1 green or red pepper, seeds removed and cut into pieces
  • ½ pineapple, cut into pieces

Method

  1. Mix the lemon juice, oil, oregano, salt, and pepper.
  2. Place the meat in a shallow dish and pour the marinade over.
  3. Stir through to coat the meat.
  4. Marinate for 30 minutes to 1 hour.
  5. Thread the meat with onion, pepper, and pineapple onto sosatie sticks.
  6. Braai over medium coals for 8–10 minutes on each side, or until the meat is cooked but still juicy.

*This recipe was sourced from My dynamics with permission.

Print

Pork sosaties

Recipe

  • Author: My dynamics

Ingredients

Scale

    • 2 tbsp (30 ml) lemon juice

    • 2 tbsp (30 ml) sunflower oil

    • 2 tbsp (30 ml) chopped fresh oregano

    • ½ tsp (2.5 ml) salt

    • Black pepper to taste

    • 500 g leg or shoulder of pork, all fat removed and cut into cubes

    • 1 onion, cut into pieces

    • 1 green or red pepper, seeds removed and cut into pieces

    • ½ pineapple, cut into pieces

Instructions

  1. Mix the lemon juice, oil, oregano, salt, and pepper.

  2. Place the meat in a shallow dish and pour the marinade over.

  3. Stir through to coat the meat.

  4. Marinate for 30 minutes to 1 hour.

  5. Thread the meat with onion, pepper, and pineapple onto sosatie sticks.

  6. Braai over medium coals for 8–10 minutes on each side, or until the meat is cooked but still juicy.

NOW READ: Christmas dessert ideas: Amarula chocolate mousse

Read more on these topics

food recipe of the day

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Crime ‘Major breakthrough’: Two arrested for botched hit on Sars advocate investigating MaMkhize
Local News Senior citizens scammed after waiting for ‘no show’ tour bus
Multimedia 48 hours in pictures, 22 December 2024
Crime Eastern Cape records rise in insurance murders: ‘Victims killed by friends and family’
Cricket Pakistan sweep ODI series with victory over Proteas in Pink Day match

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES