Christmas sips: Tipsy punch and Rooibos & citrus sangria

Brighten up your Christmas lunch table with these easy and delicious drinks.

Chef Sheree Cloete’s Rudolph’s tipsy punch is perfect for those who enjoy a little kick, while Chef Charne Wylie’s Rooibos & citrus sangria offers a refreshing twist for everyone to enjoy.

With fruity flavours and festive garnishes, these drinks are sure to make your celebrations extra special!

Tipsy punch and Rooibos & citrus sangria

Tipsy punch

Ingredients

2 cups chilled orange juice

3 cups chilled cranberry juice

2 cups ginger ale or lemonade

15ml vodka

½ cup cherry juice

¼ cup freshly squeezed lemon juice

Cherries, for garnish

Rosemary, for garnish

Method

Pour the orange juice, cranberry juice, ginger ale and vodka into a large pitcher or punchbowl. Pour into a glass, add a block or two of ice then add the cherry and lemon juice. Thread two or three cherries onto a stick of rosemary and rest across the top the glass or as a stirrer. For a non-alcoholic version replace the vodka with white grape juice or apple juice.

Rooibos & citrus sangria

Ingredients

2 rooibos tea bags

2 cups boiling water

¼ cup honey

1 orange, sliced

1 lemon, sliced

1 lime, sliced

1 cup fresh orange juice

¼ cup lemon juice

750ml dry white wine (eg Sauvignon Blanc)

1 cup soda water

¼ cup brandy (optional, for an extra kick)

Ice cubes

Fresh mint leaves for garnish

Method

Place the rooibos tea bags in a heatproof jug or bowl, pour over boiling water and steep for 5 minutes. Remove tea bags and stir in honey until dissolved. Cool to room temperature. In a large pitcher, combine orange juice, lemon juice and cooled rooibos tea. Add the orange, lemon, and lime slices, stirring gently to mix. Add the wine, stir and chill in the fridge for at least 2 hours to allow the flavours to meld. Just before serving, stir in the soda water for a fizzy touch. Add brandy if desired. Fill glasses with ice cubes and pour over the sangria. Garnish with fresh mint leaves and extra citrus slices for a festive presentation. For a non-alcoholic version: Replace the white wine with sparkling apple or grape juice. Make ahead: Prepare sangria base (without soda water) a day in advance for even deeper flavours. Add soda water just before serving.

*This recipes were sent by JAG Communications on behalf of Chefs at Culinary Capsicum Studio

