Christmas sips: Tipsy punch and Rooibos & citrus sangria
Brighten up your Christmas lunch table with these easy and delicious drinks.
Tipsy punch and Rooibos & citrus sangria. Pictures: Supplied
Chef Sheree Cloete’s Rudolph’s tipsy punch is perfect for those who enjoy a little kick, while Chef Charne Wylie’s Rooibos & citrus sangria offers a refreshing twist for everyone to enjoy.
With fruity flavours and festive garnishes, these drinks are sure to make your celebrations extra special!
Tipsy punch and Rooibos & citrus sangria
Tipsy punch
Ingredients
- 2 cups chilled orange juice
- 3 cups chilled cranberry juice
- 2 cups ginger ale or lemonade
- 15ml vodka
- ½ cup cherry juice
- ¼ cup freshly squeezed lemon juice
- Cherries, for garnish
- Rosemary, for garnish
Method
- Pour the orange juice, cranberry juice, ginger ale and vodka into a large pitcher or punchbowl.
- Pour into a glass, add a block or two of ice then add the cherry and lemon juice.
- Thread two or three cherries onto a stick of rosemary and rest across the top the glass or as a stirrer.
- For a non-alcoholic version replace the vodka with white grape juice or apple juice.
Rooibos & citrus sangria
Ingredients
- 2 rooibos tea bags
- 2 cups boiling water
- ¼ cup honey
- 1 orange, sliced
- 1 lemon, sliced
- 1 lime, sliced
- 1 cup fresh orange juice
- ¼ cup lemon juice
- 750ml dry white wine (eg Sauvignon Blanc)
- 1 cup soda water
- ¼ cup brandy (optional, for an extra kick)
- Ice cubes
- Fresh mint leaves for garnish
Method
- Place the rooibos tea bags in a heatproof jug or bowl, pour over boiling water and steep for 5 minutes.
- Remove tea bags and stir in honey until dissolved. Cool to room temperature.
- In a large pitcher, combine orange juice, lemon juice and cooled rooibos tea.
- Add the orange, lemon, and lime slices, stirring gently to mix.
- Add the wine, stir and chill in the fridge for at least 2 hours to allow the flavours to meld.
- Just before serving, stir in the soda water for a fizzy touch.
- Add brandy if desired. Fill glasses with ice cubes and pour over the sangria.
- Garnish with fresh mint leaves and extra citrus slices for a festive presentation.
- For a non-alcoholic version: Replace the white wine with sparkling apple or grape juice.
- Make ahead: Prepare sangria base (without soda water) a day in advance for even deeper flavours. Add soda water just before serving.
*This recipes were sent by JAG Communications on behalf of Chefs at Culinary Capsicum StudioPrint
