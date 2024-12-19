Christmas dessert ideas: Amarula chocolate mousse
Looking for a show-stopping dessert this Christmas? Try this Amarula chocolate mousse.
Amarula chocolate mousse. Picture: Supplied
This Amarula chocolate mousse is a rich chocolate flavour, creamy texture, and a festive hint of Amarula liqueur perfect for your Christmas dessert.
Serve it chilled, topped with fresh berries or pomegranate seeds.
Amarula chocolate mousse
Ingredients
- 100g 70% dark chocolate
- 15g unsalted butter
- 75ml Amarula liqueur
- 1 tsp coffee powder
- 2 large egg yolks
- 125ml non-dairy whipping cream
- 15g castor sugar (to taste)
Method
- Add egg yolks, sugar, Amarula and coffee into a mixing bowl.
- Over a double boiler, heat the mixture on medium heat while constantly whisking, until the mixture is thick and foamy. (Be careful not to cook the egg mixture).
- Take off the heat and add chopped chocolate pieces and butter, while constantly whisking until the chocolate is completely melted.
- Allow the mixture to cool stirring occasionally to prevent it from setting.
- Whisk the cream to medium stiff peaks making sure you don’t over-mix.
- Temper about one-third of the chocolate mixture into the whipped cream, and fold in gently with a spatula making sure not to overmix as this will deflate the cream.
- Gently fold in the remaining chocolate, trying to keep as much air in the mixture as possible.
- Dish or pipe into serving dishes or glasses and top with pomegranate seeds or berries. Refrigerate and serve cold.
*This recipe was sent by JAG Communications on behalf of Chefs at Culinary Capsicum StudioPrint
