Compiled by Lineo Lesemane

19 Dec 2024

11:48 am

Christmas dessert ideas: Amarula chocolate mousse

Looking for a show-stopping dessert this Christmas? Try this Amarula chocolate mousse.

Christmas recipes

Amarula chocolate mousse. Picture: Supplied

This Amarula chocolate mousse is a rich chocolate flavour, creamy texture, and a festive hint of Amarula liqueur perfect for your Christmas dessert.

Serve it chilled, topped with fresh berries or pomegranate seeds.

ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Christmas mint and apricot stuffed leg of lamb

Amarula chocolate mousse

Ingredients

  • 100g 70% dark chocolate
  • 15g unsalted butter
  • 75ml Amarula liqueur
  • 1 tsp coffee powder
  • 2 large egg yolks
  • 125ml non-dairy whipping cream
  • 15g castor sugar (to taste)

Method

  1. Add egg yolks, sugar, Amarula and coffee into a mixing bowl.
  2. Over a double boiler, heat the mixture on medium heat while constantly whisking, until the mixture is thick and foamy. (Be careful not to cook the egg mixture).
  3. Take off the heat and add chopped chocolate pieces and butter, while constantly whisking until the chocolate is completely melted.
  4. Allow the mixture to cool stirring occasionally to prevent it from setting.
  5. Whisk the cream to medium stiff peaks making sure you don’t over-mix.
  6. Temper about one-third of the chocolate mixture into the whipped cream, and fold in gently with a spatula making sure not to overmix as this will deflate the cream.
  7. Gently fold in the remaining chocolate, trying to keep as much air in the mixture as possible.
  8. Dish or pipe into serving dishes or glasses and top with pomegranate seeds or berries. Refrigerate and serve cold.

*This recipe was sent by JAG Communications on behalf of Chefs at Culinary Capsicum Studio

Amarula chocolate mousse

Christmas recipes

  • Author: Chef André van der Merwe

Ingredients

    • 100g 70% dark chocolate

    • 15g unsalted butter

    • 75ml Amarula liqueur

    • 1 tsp coffee powder

    • 2 large egg yolks

    • 125ml non-dairy whipping cream

    • 15g castor sugar (to taste)

Instructions

 

  1. Add egg yolks, sugar, Amarula and coffee into a mixing bowl.

  2. Over a double boiler, heat the mixture on medium heat while constantly whisking, until the mixture is thick and foamy. (Be careful not to cook the egg mixture).

  3. Take off the heat and add chopped chocolate pieces and butter, while constantly whisking until the chocolate is completely melted.

  4. Allow the mixture to cool stirring occasionally to prevent it from setting.

  5. Whisk the cream to medium stiff peaks making sure you don’t over-mix.

  6. Temper about one-third of the chocolate mixture into the whipped cream, and fold in gently with a spatula making sure not to overmix as this will deflate the cream.

  7. Gently fold in the remaining chocolate, trying to keep as much air in the mixture as possible.

  8. Dish or pipe into serving dishes or glasses and top with pomegranate seeds or berries. Refrigerate and serve cold.

NOW READ: Recipe of the day: Christmas pomegranate salad with cranberry vinaigrette

