Christmas dessert ideas: Amarula chocolate mousse

Looking for a show-stopping dessert this Christmas? Try this Amarula chocolate mousse.

This Amarula chocolate mousse is a rich chocolate flavour, creamy texture, and a festive hint of Amarula liqueur perfect for your Christmas dessert.

Serve it chilled, topped with fresh berries or pomegranate seeds.

Amarula chocolate mousse

Ingredients

100g 70% dark chocolate

15g unsalted butter

75ml Amarula liqueur

1 tsp coffee powder

2 large egg yolks

125ml non-dairy whipping cream

15g castor sugar (to taste)

Method

Add egg yolks, sugar, Amarula and coffee into a mixing bowl. Over a double boiler, heat the mixture on medium heat while constantly whisking, until the mixture is thick and foamy. (Be careful not to cook the egg mixture). Take off the heat and add chopped chocolate pieces and butter, while constantly whisking until the chocolate is completely melted. Allow the mixture to cool stirring occasionally to prevent it from setting. Whisk the cream to medium stiff peaks making sure you don’t over-mix. Temper about one-third of the chocolate mixture into the whipped cream, and fold in gently with a spatula making sure not to overmix as this will deflate the cream. Gently fold in the remaining chocolate, trying to keep as much air in the mixture as possible. Dish or pipe into serving dishes or glasses and top with pomegranate seeds or berries. Refrigerate and serve cold.

*This recipe was sent by JAG Communications on behalf of Chefs at Culinary Capsicum Studio

