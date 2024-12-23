Festive fun for families in Gauteng

There’s so much to explore and enjoy, and it doesn’t need a six-hour drive to the beach to get festive.

If you’re not spending the holiday season by the sea, don’t fear, because across Gauteng there’s a ton to do and experience.

Spending time with one another is what getting festive is all about, and whether it’s an outdoor adventure, splashing, or venturing into the magic of theatre, there’s no shortage of fun to be had. And there’s a lot of it about.

Playhouse in Alberton

This is an indoor playground designed to keep kids active and engaged. It features climbing structures, slides, and interactive games in a safe, clean environment that lets parents relax while their children explore. Open from Thursday to Sunday, it’s perfect for family outings or playdates.

CityROCK Johannesburg

For little adventurers, CityROCK Johannesburg offers an indoor rock-climbing experience. With walls designed for all skill levels and a dedicated kids’ area, it’s both a fun and challenging way to spend the day.

Cool stuff to do

Emerald Resort and Casino, Vanderbijlpark

A short drive from Johannesburg, spend a day at the Emerald Resort and Casino. The highlight is the Aquadome, a climate-controlled swimming park featuring pools, slides, and a lazy river. Younger visitors will go bananas for the shipwreck and waterslide, while parents can enjoy a relaxing float or a bite from on-site eateries. For indoor fun, The Fun Company offers bumper cars, arcade games, and ten-pin bowling. Nearby, Compu-Kart Raceway provides go-kart races on an all-weather indoor track.

Family Fun

Family Fun Beach, Vereeniging

Also in the Vaal, and for those seeking a beach vibe without leaving Gauteng, Family Fun Beach in Vereeniging offers poolside fun, water slides, and games. Highlights include the 8-metre tube slide and a packed programme of competitions and activities led by the venue’s energetic staff.

Rietvlei Nature Reserve, Pretoria

Nature-loving families will enjoy a day at Rietvlei Nature Reserve. With game viewing, fishing, hiking, and picnic spots, it’s a serene escape from city life. The angling area includes braai facilities and camping options for those who want to extend their adventure.

National Zoological Gardens of South Africa, Pretoria

Also known as the Pretoria Zoo, this expansive 200-acre space is home to over 3,000 animals. Kids will love the farmyard, where they can pet-friendly animals and the aviary filled with chirping birds. A cable car ride adds a touch of excitement, while the Apies River provides a scenic picnic backdrop. It’s an affordable day out that’s just, well, magical.

How about a day at the zoo?

Pretoria National Botanical Garden

Bursting with colour and charm, the Pretoria National Botanical Garden showcases over 76 hectares of flora, offering a peaceful setting for families to explore. A bistro and play yard add to its appeal.

Lory Park Zoo, Midrand

Lory Park Zoo is a well-maintained and easily accessible small zoo. It’s cute and kids love it there. Kids can see exotic wildlife while parents can take a breather and a million selfies.

The Herb Farm, Midrand

The Herb Farm is a sensory delight, featuring over 450 types of herb plants. Alongside its educational gardens, it offers family-friendly activities like craft workshops and a play yard. Parents can browse the bistro or retail centre while kids explore.

Festive Theatre Magic

This season, theatres across Gauteng are serving up a load of entertainment. There’s ballet at Montecasino, a pantomime at the Nelson Mandela Theatre and then, some more…

The Lion King JR takes the stage at the National Children’s Theatre from 9 November to 15 December. This junior adaptation of Disney’s classic tale will captivate audiences with its unforgettable characters and iconic songs.

Disney’s Aladdin JR, presented by The People’s Theatre brings a magical Arabian adventure to life with stunning costumes and of course, a much-loved musical score.

Younger audiences will enjoy The Gingerbread Man, an interactive theatre experience running from 14 to 16 December. Complete with craft stations and cookie decorating, it’s a sweet treat for families.

Momo’s Magical Adventure returns to Sandton City from 5 December to 5 January. This award-winning production immerses audiences in a whimsical world of deep-sea and cosmic adventures.

At the Mall

Santa Land at Fourways Mall

Santa Land at Fourways Mall promises hours of festive fun from 4 to 22 December. Families can explore five themed zones, including Santa’s Igloo and the Wishing Wall. Kids can decorate Krispy Kreme doughnuts, bounce in the Ball Playground, and meet Santa himself for a selfie opportunity.

DreamWorks “Find the Fun” at Mall of Africa

From 11 to 24 December, Mall of Africa transforms into a DreamWorks playground. Kids can meet characters like Po from Kung Fu Panda and Poppy from Trolls while exploring interactive games, trampolines, and creative zones. A treasure hunt adds an extra layer of fun organisers say.

With a mix of indoor and outdoor activities, theatrical productions, and immersive experiences, Gauteng is bursting with festive options for families. Whether you're seeking adventure, relaxation, or a touch of holiday magic, there's something for everyone to enjoy this season. And if it's not listed here, it doesn't mean it's not happening.

