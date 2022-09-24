Heritage Day treat: Koesister ice cream sandwiches

Citizen Reporter

Celebrate Heritage Day with this blended cultural dessert loved by South Africans all over.

The koesister showcases how diverse this country is, with food playing a huge role.

A koesister or koe’sister is a traditional Cape Malay pastry described as a spicy dumpling with a cake-like texture, finished off with a sprinkling of coconut.

It is often mistaken for the Afrikaans koeksister, which is a golden, twisted plait, crisp on the outside with a sweet syrupy centre.

Chef Marlon De Freitas shares a classic koesister recipe, with the added sweetness of making it into an ice cream sandwich.

Koesister ice cream sandwich recipe

For the Koesister ice-cream

Cape Malay koesisters. Picture: Supplied

Ingredients

3 cups cream

2 cups milk

12 egg yolks

1½ cups sugar

1 tsp ground ginger

6 cloves

6 cardamom pods

2 cinnamon sticks

zest of 2 naartjies

pinch of salt

Method

Simmer the cream, milk, spices and sugar together, stirring to ensure the sugar is dissolved. Allow it to steep for 30 minutes before bringing to a simmer. Strain the cream mixture and slowly add it to your yolk mixture (This is called tempering as you don’t want to scramble the eggs so you slowly bring it up to temperature before combining). Once combined, bring back to heat and simmer. The temperature you’re looking for is 80ºC, but you’ll know it’s ready when the mixture coats the back of a spoon. Add to an ice-cream churner for 60min and then freeze until ready to use.

For the Koesister

Ingredients

3 cups cake flour

4 tsp sugar

1 tsp salt

½ tsp baking powder

5g instant yeast

2 tsp ground cardamom

1 tsp ground ginger

1 tbsp ground cinnamon

Zest of one naartjie

1 tbsp aniseed

1 egg

1 tbsp oil

1 tbsp butter

¾ cup boiling water

¾ cup milk

Method