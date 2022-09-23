Recipe of the Day: Drunken monkey bread for Heritage Day

Citizen Reporter

Wondering how this recipe got its very unusual name?

The monkey part was simply given to this bread for the way in which it’s eaten – picking off chunks off bread with your fingers – while the drunken part is a boozy twist on the original recipe where you add bourbon to the caramel sauce.

This delicious drunken monkey bread is the perfect dessert for your braai on Heritage Day on Saturday.

How to make drunken monkey bread:

Ingredients:

For Brioche:

1 cup milk, warmed

1 tablespoon instant yeast

2 to 2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

2 cups bread flour

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

2 teaspoons kosher salt

3 large eggs

1/2 cup unsalted butter, melted and cooled to lukewarm

For Bourbon Banana Caramel:

6 tablespoons (3/4 stick) unsalted butter, cut into pieces

2/3 cup packed light brown sugar

1 ripe banana

1/4 cup heavy cream

pinch fine sea salt or fleur de sel

3 tablespoons bourbon (substitute 2 teaspoons vanilla if desired)

For Assembly:

1 cup granulated sugar

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

1/4 cup unsalted butter, melted and cooled to lukewarm

1/4 cup pecans, lightly toasted and coarsely chopped (optional)

Method:

To prepare brioche:

Pour milk into the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment. Sprinkle yeast over warm milk and whisk until dissolved and frothy (if it doesn’t get frothy, it means your yeast is dead – start over with fresh yeast). Add melted butter, sugar, eggs, and salt and mix well. Slowly add 4 cups of flour (leaving 1/2 cup of AP flour aside) and mix until incorporated; switch to the dough hook and knead for 5 to 7 minutes or until silky smooth and stretchy, adding more flour as necessary until dough starts to pull off the sides of the bowl (it will still stick to a good portion of the bottom of the bowl). This dough is on the stickier side, but in warmer months you may need to use the additional flour to stiffen it up a bit. Transfer dough to a well-oiled bowl; lightly oil the top of the dough as well. Cover tightly with plastic wrap and refrigerate overnight. The next morning, remove dough from refrigerator at least 1 hour prior to baking to let it come to room temperature. Preheat oven to 180°C. Generously grease a 12-cup bundt pan or spray with cooking spray. Set aside.

To prepare caramel:

Melt butter in a small saucepan over medium heat. Add brown sugar and stir until it begins to simmer and butter and sugar are somewhat emulsified. Stir in salt. Pulse cream and banana in a food processor or blender until smooth. Add to caramel sauce and stir over medium heat until rapidly bubbling and frothy, then remove from heat and add bourbon, stirring gently until foam subsides. Transfer to a heat-proof container or measuring cup with a pour spout and let cool while you prepare the dough. Place melted butter in a shallow dish; in another shallow dish, whisk together sugar and cinnamon. Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface. It should still be slightly cool to the touch and fairly pliable, like soft clay. Press out into an even rectangle, then, using a pizza cutter, cut a grid out of the dough that will give you 40 to 50 evenly sized pieces. Shape each piece into a ball by folding the edges under itself to form a smooth outer skin. Pinch seams to seal and roll between your palms or on an unfloured surface to shape into a ball. Roll in melted butter and then in cinnamon sugar; place into prepared bundt pan, evenly distributing the balls as much as possible. Repeat until half the dough is rolled and arranged in the pan. Pour over about 1/3 cup of lukewarm caramel sauce. Continue rolling, dipping and coating the rest of the dough, and arranging into the pan. Take care not to overfill the pan, the dough will almost double in size as it bakes, so you don’t want to fill your pan more than a scant 2/3 of the way full. Pour another 1/3 cup of caramel over top. Place pan on a baking sheet to catch any overflow, then place in the preheated oven and bake for about 45 to 55 minutes or until bubbly and deep golden brown. Remove from oven and let cool for 10 minutes, then carefully (pan will still be hot) invert onto a serving plate. Drizzle with more caramel sauce and sprinkle with chopped pecans. Serve with more caramel on the side for dipping.

Monkey bread is best enjoyed fresh out of the oven, however, leftovers can be stored, covered in the refrigerator for up to 5 days, and reheated in the oven or microwave before serving.

*This recipe was found on www.loveandoliveoil.com.