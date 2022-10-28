Recipe of the day: Full house Kota

Citizen Reporter

Considered the classic street food, found on many street corners ekasi (in the townships), the half a loaf of bread is filled with Russians, polony, fried egg and much more. A Kota is the type of meal where you know you are being naughty, because of the tons of calories and carbs it contains.

Still considered affordable, this beloved heritage meal celebrates many of our local flavours such as atchaar and polony.

The Kota at times is mistaken for a Gatsby, a Bunny Chow or a quick sandwich over lunch.

Although they have similarities, particularly the half-white loaf, what’s added inside is the difference. A Kota is hollow in the middle, filled with slap chips, fried eggs, polony, Russians and cheese.

People have also added their own ingredients to them, as the Kota is topped off with a small slice of bread.

Full house Kota with slap chips recipe

Ingredients

Sunflower or vegetable oil, for frying

6 large potatoes, peeled and cut into chips

2 whole white loaves, cut into quarters

60 ml mayonnaise

15 ml tomato sauce

4 Russians, sliced and fried

125 ml hot atchaar

4 soft fried eggs, to serve

extra slap chips, to serve

Directions

Heat the oil in a medium pot over medium to high heat. Gently place the chips into the oil and fry for 10-12 minutes until golden and crispy. Once cooked, remove the chips from the oil and drain on absorbent kitchen paper. Using the two-quarter ends of the bread, cut a hollow “window” in the front and scoop out the inside of the bread. Toast the bread in the oven for 5 minutes. In a small bowl, combine the mayonnaise and tomato sauce and mix well. To assemble the Breakfast Potato Kota: Drizzle some sauce into the bottom of the bread, add some chips, followed by some sliced Russians and some atchaar. Repeat the process until all ingredients have been used. Place a soft fried egg on top and a final drizzle of sauce.

This recipe can be found on potatonation.co.za

